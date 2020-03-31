Communities encourage to 'unite with light' to honor medical workers

Several communities will honor medical workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday by placing a luminary outside their homes.

Homeowners are being asked to have their lights out by 7 p.m. to offer support to the many doctors, nurses and medical professionals working to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

The Glens Falls City School District encouraged GF Nation to participate on Tuesday by a social media post. Calling for GF nation to shine bright.

The event started through https://disasterphilanthropy.org/, which raises money through Center for Disaster Philanthrophy for disasters such as the COVID-19 outbreak.

