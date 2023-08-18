At least two Common Council members are taking a deeper look into the need for a full-time communications director for city operations after the resignation of current director Tim Drawbridge, last week. However, Mayor Bill Collins believes that without the line of communication between residents and press, the city would always be reacting to communication situations.

Following the announcement of Drawbridge’s resignation, Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer issued a letter via email to both constituents and the press saying there was no discussion about the position which has been reposted on the city’s civil service page.

In an email to The Post-Star on Thursday, Palmer said other vital departments, such as the Building and Codes department, in the city need time and money to rebuild. She is the chair of the city’s building and codes committee and said that the city was forced to increase salaries in that department in order to attract and retain qualified staff.

Collins believes with the rapid digitalization of today’s society, a director of communication is needed more than ever to keep the public informed. The communication director position was created in under Dan Hall’s administration and was voted in favor by all board members.

“I would describe our communication with the press and the outside before we had a communication director as being reactive,” or always reacting to the needs of the community, not proactively releasing information, he said.

But the money is needed elsewhere, Palmer believes.

Staffing issues face other departments, Palmer said, adding that the city has worked on initiatives to facilitate repairs through technology. She mentioned the “report a concern” feature and the notification systems on the city’s website, surveys she has sent out, and the new SeeClickFix system which is a digital communications system the city is working on rolling out.

“In the past, we had a part-time webmaster that sent out communication on the website and on Instagram. The previous mayor’s assistant sent out the press releases. I think having one part-time person dedicated to communication is more than sufficient. Sometimes, we have to be resourceful to keep costs down,” Palmer said.

Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham also said that he’s had constituents ask him about the city’s need for a full-time communication director. He said he isn’t convinced the city does.

“I think in order to consider this position in the next budget, we will need a list of responsibilities for the position, with performance indicators and benchmarks for performance,” he said. “I think if the position was tied to grants management and planning, there might be a path to justifying the expense.”

When Palmer was asked about the idea of partnering with local PR companies, she said that it would be an interesting idea to explore. Lapham agreed and suggested Sustainable PR, which the city has already worked with in the past.

“But again we would need to focus ahead of time on deliverables to justify the expense,” Lapham said.

Palmer said the city must consider the legacy costs — salaries, but also their benefits and retirement costs — of full-time employees. They need to invest in the city’s employees, but it is expensive.

“I would prefer to be cautious about adding to our full-time employees without careful consideration of the cost-benefit analysis,” she said. She also has been concerned about the quick growth in the economic development and community development departments without discussing options.

At the end of last term, when they knew Bill Collins would be mayor, he proposed that the city add the community development and communications positions. Palmer was skeptical then, but she said she was led to believe that the Common Council could reevaluate them.

“I regret that vote,” she said. “However, since then, both of those positions have been vacated when people resigned. I requested multiple times for us to evaluate other options and do some planning before hiring more full-time people, but the positions were reposted and filled anyway. There was no opportunity to reevaluate or explore options.”