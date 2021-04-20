Communication broke down on Queensbury landfill issue last year

The issue was that the state Department of Environmental Conservation didn’t make it clear how bad the test results were, board member Tony Metivier said.
“They gave us a printout of the results but never commented on anything,” he said. “I’m like, I don’t know what I’m looking at. Without an explanation you’d never understand it.”
Meanwhile, DEC officials gave the same information to the state Department of Health, which began testing residential wells last August after the maximum contaminant level for 1,4-dioxane went into effect in New York state. Until then, there was no maximum safe level for dioxane.
By fall, DOH was providing bottled water to some residents because their wells had unsafe levels of 1,4-dioxane, which is believed to increase the chance for developing liver cancer.
But town officials did not know that, Metivier said.
State officials sent multiple reports to the town. They sent the landfill groundwater results to the town in July, and then more reports in October and November after residential wells were tested. In February of this year, they made contact again. But that time, the communication got to Water Superintendent Chris Harrington.
He sent the board an email, telling them they should keep an eye on the landfill situation. Then, in March, residents spoke at a board meeting and complained about being on bottled water with no further action to fix the problem.
“We didn’t know anything about bottled water,” Metivier said. “Believe me, if we knew the state was handing out bottled water, that’s the game changer.”
Then board members began to press DOH to test the rest of the wells in the neighborhood. Town Supervisor John Strough began an email list of people concerned about the issue, and started sending them emails with each update he got from DEC. He asked DEC to put out a community newsletter and hold a public meeting.
On March 22, the Town Board hired a geologist to explain the ongoing issue, acknowledging that they hadn’t understood DEC’s communication the year before.
On April 5, the Town Board hired C.T. Male to update an old public water system study, in an effort to see if they could bring safe water to the neighborhood.
DEC officials seemed surprised Monday to learn that the public wanted answers as soon as they got bottled water, rather than six months later.
“It does take time for the results to come back and be reviewed and validated,” said DEC chief of staff Sean Mahar. “We needed to get more data back so we could have an informed conversation with you.”
But the residential well results take six weeks, according to DEC. Yet after the first wells were tested, DEC did not test more until neighbors went public and the Town Board began asking DEC about the situation.
“What I want to know is, what the heck is taking so long?” Metivier said.
Mahar said concerns and questions from the community led them to speed up their well sampling. But he noted that it would have been done eventually, as they slowly tested outward along the general direction of the groundwater.
