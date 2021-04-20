Communication broke down on Queensbury landfill issue last year

The issue was that the state Department of Environmental Conservation didn’t make it clear how bad the test results were, board member Tony Metivier said.

“They gave us a printout of the results but never commented on anything,” he said. “I’m like, I don’t know what I’m looking at. Without an explanation you’d never understand it.”

Meanwhile, DEC officials gave the same information to the state Department of Health, which began testing residential wells last August after the maximum contaminant level for 1,4-dioxane went into effect in New York state. Until then, there was no maximum safe level for dioxane.

By fall, DOH was providing bottled water to some residents because their wells had unsafe levels of 1,4-dioxane, which is believed to increase the chance for developing liver cancer.

But town officials did not know that, Metivier said.

State officials sent multiple reports to the town. They sent the landfill groundwater results to the town in July, and then more reports in October and November after residential wells were tested. In February of this year, they made contact again. But that time, the communication got to Water Superintendent Chris Harrington.