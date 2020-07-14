Common Roots moves back to rebuilt brewery, 15 months after fire

“It was very nice to watch real, trained people do the work. Christian and I just marveled — ‘Wow, they got that done today, that would have taken us so long,’” he said. “We appreciate that kind of work, having done it ourselves.”

The next big step is firing up the brewery equipment. That will probably begin next week, he said.

“When the brewery’s operational, that’s really the heartbeat of our operation, making our own beer,” he said. “We have had the good fortune of having breweries help us, keep our beer out there. But it’s not the same as making our beer ourselves.”

It will also be far cheaper than paying other breweries to make it, he added.

Still, opening day wasn’t quite what he imagined when construction began.

“We’re still under this COVID cloud,” he said. “We want to be cautious and keep everybody healthy. Right now we’re not comfortable.”

When the virus seems more under control, customers will be allowed to eat and drink on the premises.

The fire broke out on March 25, 2019, started by a brewery exhaust pipe that heated wood nearby until it ignited. Everyone got out safely, but the building was a total loss.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.