Common Roots Foundation awards grants to nine organizations

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Recipients of the recently announced Common Roots Foundation grants came together at the Common Roots Brewing Company on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, the foundation announced more than $20,000 in grants to nine organizations that assist those in need and provide support for community wellness and environmental stewardship.

Bert Weber, co-founder and president of the foundation’s board of directors, spoke to this year’s grant winners at the brewery about the work each organization provides for the community.

“When we first established the Common Roots Foundation, our goal was simple: to give back to the tremendous community that supported us through difficult times and continues to step up for their neighbors,” said Weber. “Between our sustaining and new members, well-attended fundraising events, and our first Legacy Partner, Boralex, the foundation has been able to support even more programs that are truly making a difference in the lives of the people we want to serve.”

The awardees include:

Books Offer Opportunities Kids Succeed, which provides 10,000 free books to low-income families

Crandall Park Beautification Committee for updating and improving community centerpiece park

Glens Falls Youth Center, which provides educational, recreational and life-skills programs for disadvantaged youths (grades 5-12)

Habitat for Humanity for building and providing homes, this time for a family from Gabon

St. Mary’s Food Pantry, part of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York serving 100 families a week

Tri-County Literacy, for high school GED, English as a new language and literacy tutor programs

Up Yonda Farm, the outdoor recreation and education center

WAIT House, a homeless shelter in Glens Falls for youths ages 16-24

World Awareness Children’s Museum, the hands-on cultural educational space for children in Glens Falls

A representative from the World Awareness Children’s Museum shared the plans for the funding from the foundation.

“The museum itself has a hands-on space for children to learn about different countries, cultures and traditions through hands-on exploration. With this funding we are putting in a new exhibit called “Mountain-tots” specifically for our youngest visitors, 0-3 years old, to explore the diversity of the Adirondacks through learning about the people, land or animals,” she said.

Gary Patton, the business and operations manager at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, also spoke to the group about the expansion of the food pantry the church has run for over 30 years.

“We used to be housed in the basement of the rectory, but now we need two sides of the garage. Last year we fed 3,400 people. This year we hope to help 5,000,” Patton said as he thanked the foundation.

Erik Bergman, board member and director of operations for Boralex, a renewable energy developer, owner and operator, said: “As a member of the greater South Glens Falls community for more than 20 years, Boralex and our employees are firmly committed to contributing to the vibrancy and economic vitality of this area. Working with the Common Roots Foundation allows us to further our mission to go beyond renewable energy and create sustainable, inclusive and healthy communities in the regions in which we operate.”

The nonprofit foundation, which began during the aftermath of the Common Roots Brewing Company fire, is focused on sustaining and improving the quality of life in northeastern New York through grants and volunteering efforts.

Grants range between $1,000 to $2,500 and are awarded for a specific program or project representing the foundation’s three pillars: community wellness, environmental stewardship and assisting those in need.

Since being established in 2021, the foundation has contributed more than $47,750.

Previous grant winners from spring of 2022 and 2021 include: Rise Housing and Support Services, Saratoga Shredders, Family Services of Glens Falls, South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, Pitney Meadows Community Farm, Graphite Mountain Trails, North Country Wild Care, Warren County Soil and Water, Saratoga PLAN, Wilton Wildlife Preserve, Town of Moreau Community Garden and Glens Falls Youth Center.