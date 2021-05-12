Common Roots Brewing Co. creates foundation as community resource

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Common Roots Brewing Co. has started a foundation to give back to the community.

While a formalized nonprofit foundation was always part of Common Root's master plan, it came to life after a fire burned the original brewery in March 2019. "The community immediately began to rally, organizing fundraisers to support the Common Roots employees and offering brewing space so the business could continue operating," a news release announcing the foundation notes.

Common Roots continued to operate at a temporary taproom just up the road while the co-founders and father-and-son team, Bert and Christian Weber, rebuilt a new brewery and taproom at the original site at 58 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls.

The Webers vowed to repay the community, and in 2020, amid the pandemic, they founded the Common Roots Foundation.

The Common Roots Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the quality of life in northeastern New York, specifically in the areas of community wellness, environmental stewardship and assisting those in times of need.

The foundation is governed by a nine-member board of directors and managed by a part-time executive director.