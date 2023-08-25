SOUTH GLENS FALLS – The Common Roots Microbrewery in South Glens Falls is a little like a healthy plant that continues to outgrow its pot and needs to spread.

What began as a father/son hobby has grown into one of the most successful local business stories in the area – Common Roots Brewing Company.

Christian Weber and his father, Bert, began the brewery in 2014 after spending years home-brewing together in their spare time.

“He was looking for something to do as a freshly retired teacher, and I kind of realized – after working in a field that I really enjoyed – I really did want to go back to beer,” Christian Webber said.

Business grew quickly for the father and son team and their staff.

Following several smaller renovations to the original taproom, they were already looking to expand onto a neighboring lot when tragedy struck in 2019.

“Literally, the night before the foundation was supposed to get poured, we had a fire,” Christian Weber said. “Luckily no one was hurt, but it was a catastrophic accident. It burned the entire brewery down.”

Only one of the brewery’s towering outdoor silos with the Common Roots logo printed on it remains as part of the original facility.

The Webers opened a temporary taproom at another local spot while they rebuilt their brewery which stands on Route 9 in South Glens Falls where the old brewery stood.

At the time they also created a 501©3 nonprofit foundation using funds from the community support they received after the fire. To date, the Common Roots Foundation has brought in and distributed more than $100,000 for other area small businesses and organizations.

“With the fire and the pandemic when we were building, it was an odd couple of years for us, I’ll be honest,” the younger Weber said. “The one thing that was so powerful was community, and we’re really happy to be just part of this community. It’s really what has made Common Roots what it is.”

Just shy of one year ago, the Weber’s contracted with Phinney Design Group and V&H Construction Inc., the same team that had designed and built their current taproom, to construct a 16,000 square-foot warehouse and beer hall, just across West Marion Avenue from the current taproom.

“You know my father and I have German roots and big community tables where you can sit and have a proper pint and a nice stein of lager, you know, that’s exactly it,” Christian Weber said of the new construction. “We hate the idea of a waiting line when you’re trying to get a table, so the thought is that this will certainly be overflow,” he added.

The new facility is already hosting events. It features the same food and drink menu as the taproom with a full kitchen and bar, but also has the ability to be rented out for large gatherings.

“We think a lot about what the experience is like for people when they come in,” Bert Weber said. “The experience is very pivotal to us, what the customer thinks and how they experience this all.”

The warehouse space allows supplies to be bought in higher bulk quantities without having to share production space, saving money all around.

It will also house the brewery’s “wild beer” program, which utilizes a barrel-aged fermentation process, naturally cooled via an open-air system.

“As we’ve grown, the beer has only gotten better,” Christian Weber said.

The Webers plan to hold a grand opening in the coming weeks for the new facility.

In the meantime, they’re also hard at work preparing for renovations to a newly acquired property in Albany, which will bring the Common Roots brand to the old C.H. Evens Brewing Company at the Albany Pump Station.

“’Brewed with passion, rooted in community’ is kind of our new slogan,” Christian Weber said.

“It really is nice to see a plan and a vision come to fruition,” Bert Weber added. “It’s based on some strong principals that we started with and it seems like they’re working, so it’s good.”