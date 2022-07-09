Common Council to vote on acceptance of redrawn ward maps, again

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council will vote on Tuesday whether to accept the updated redrawn ward maps from the Independent Redistricting Task Force that results in a 1.55% difference between the least and most populated ward.

The council on June 14 voted to accept the maps previously brought forward by the task force. However, at its subsequent meeting on June 28, the council tabled a resolution to put the matter to referendum after it was made aware that the maps did not adhere to New York State law.

There was over a 14% difference in the number of residents between the biggest ward and smallest ward.

The council was told that there could be no more than a 10% difference and Bob Curtis, chairman of the task force, said the group initially was shooting for that target.

However, Sara Frankenfeld, GIS administrator for Warren County, informed Curtis that state law requires that the number to go by is 5%.

While the U.S. Constitution calls for legislative districts to have roughly equal population size, state law requires the difference not to exceed 5%.

“Apparently nobody knew this before and we instinctively knew that while we had little time, we had to do yet another map,” Curtis said in an email on Saturday.

“Between (task force member) Robin (Barkenhagen) and Sara working on this feverishly, we now have ‘Glens Falls Redistricting Draft Number Four,’” Curtis added.

He said that all of the elected officials at the city and county level for Glens Falls will remain in the wards that they represent with these new maps.

The revised maps also maintain a section of the downtown district in each of the city’s five wards.

“Our task force is very pleased with what we hope will be the final product,” Curtis said.

Frankenfeld said that she thought it was “incredible” that they were able to get within the 5% difference and actually go lower.

Wards two, three and four all have a population of 2,982. The fifth ward has a population of 2,948, and the first ward has a population of 2,936.

The task force hopes to get approval on Tuesday in order to give them enough time to review the maps before the council’s meeting on July 28.

The Warren County Board of Elections must receive the referendum for residents to vote on the redrawn wards, once approved by the Common Council, three months prior to the election in November.

That gives the task force a deadline of Aug. 8.

“Then there would be time to get (the referendum) up to the Board of elections for approval,” Curtis said.

A resolution to accept the redrawn maps from the task force is on the agenda for the upcoming Common Council meeting on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. from the third floor of City Hall.