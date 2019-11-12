GLENS FALLS — The Common Council will hold a workshop meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed protest regulations.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room on the second floor of City Hall.
The city is continuing to refine the regulations governing demonstrations. The current regulations would require groups of at least 15 people to provide notice of demonstrations, prohibit protests at Centennial Circle and the Civil War Monument and require protesters and counter-protesters to be at least 30 feet apart from each other.
Mayor Dan Hall said last week that the council was not going to adopt the rules at its regular meeting on Tuesday because council members wanted to sit down and talk about them.
