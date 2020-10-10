Common Council poised to adopt changes to demonstration law

GLENS FALLS — Nearly four months after a federal lawsuit was filed against the city over a law requiring demonstration permits, the Common Council is poised to approve changes to the ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:25 p.m. to give the public an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed changes to City Code Section 87, a local law adopted in February that requires demonstrations, or “pre-planned gatherings” of 25 or more, to first acquire a permit from the city.
The hearing will be streamed via the city’s YouTube channel. Those looking to speak on the matter can do so by calling in to City Hall at 518-761-3804.
The proposed changes come just weeks after a federal judge granted an injunction in a June 16 lawsuit filed by the group American Patriots Express. The injunction prevents the city from enforcing certain aspects of the law until the case is settled.
In court documents, American Patriots Express, or APEX, allege the law is overly broad and violates their First Amendment rights.
The lawsuit, which names city Mayor Dan Hall, Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis as defendants, was filed Tuesday in U.S. Northern District Court in Albany and alleges City Code Section 87 violates the First Amendment "on a number of grounds."
The group’s co-founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are listed as plaintiffs in the case.
The proposed changes to the law would limit the window the city has to issue a permit once an application is filed and includes a definition for “spontaneous demonstrations,” which was not mentioned in the law’s original language.
Mayor Dan Hall, who is listed as a defendant in the case, has said the changes were made based on the advice from the city’s lawyers.
Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are also listed as defendants in the case.
Once approved, the city will be required to issue or deny a protest permit within seven business days of receiving an application. That’s down from the 28 days the city had, so long as written notice has been provided to the applicant.
The city adopted Section 87 as a way of addressing concerns about unruly protests taking place in the downtown area. The law was designed to give city officials advanced notice of any demonstrations so it could allocate the resources needed to maintain order.
The law, however, made no mention of spontaneous demonstrations.
In a 50-page ruling delivered on Wednesday, a federal judge said parts of City Code Section 87 are broad and found that plaintiffs in the case have "shown a likelihood for success in their First Amendment challenge."
But a federal judge, in granting an injunction preventing the city from enforcing the law, said the lack of language made the law overly broad.
A spontaneous demonstration will be defined as any demonstration not planned within seven business days of the date of the gathering.
The Common Council will adopt the proposed changes at its regular scheduled meeting following the public hearing.
It’s unclear whether the proposed changes will be enough to alter the direction of the lawsuit.
The city must petition the court to lift the injunction based on the revised law once the changes take effect.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
