Common Council poised to adopt changes to demonstration law

GLENS FALLS — Nearly four months after a federal lawsuit was filed against the city over a law requiring demonstration permits, the Common Council is poised to approve changes to the ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.

A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:25 p.m. to give the public an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed changes to City Code Section 87, a local law adopted in February that requires demonstrations, or “pre-planned gatherings” of 25 or more, to first acquire a permit from the city.

The hearing will be streamed via the city’s YouTube channel. Those looking to speak on the matter can do so by calling in to City Hall at 518-761-3804.

The proposed changes come just weeks after a federal judge granted an injunction in a June 16 lawsuit filed by the group American Patriots Express. The injunction prevents the city from enforcing certain aspects of the law until the case is settled.

In court documents, American Patriots Express, or APEX, allege the law is overly broad and violates their First Amendment rights.

The group’s co-founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are listed as plaintiffs in the case.