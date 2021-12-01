Common Council passes 2022 city budget

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council unanimously voted to adopt the proposed 2022 general fund budget, which includes a 2% tax increase, during its meeting on Nov. 23. The tax increase falls within the state’s mandated tax cap.

There was no public comment during the public hearing for the proposed budget.

Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins thanked everyone involved with putting together the budget.

“I just appreciate the work that you (Mayor Dan Hall), the mayor’s assistant and all of the department heads did on it in the meetings, they all went very well,” Collins said.

The budget allocates $400,000 for the new full-time positions of purchasing clerk, economic development director, secretary for development, director of public affairs and communications, and community development director. Benefit prices are included in the allocation.

The positions were added in response to the death of Ed Bartholomew, who had been handling community and economic development functions for Glens Falls.

Hall said that the new positions and typical expenses that go up annually contributed to the $20.8 million in expenditures for 2022. That is an 8% increase from last year’s budget of $19.1 million.

He stated that the 2% tax increase will allow the city to continue to offer the services it does.

“The slight tax increase is going to be beneficial to our community,” he said.

