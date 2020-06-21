Common Council members surprised by lawsuit, deny wrongdoing from city

Giangreco went on the say that the city clerk's ability to deny a permit for up to 28 days stifles free speech and weakens the message of those seeking to gather.

"A spontaneous demonstration or protest on a topical issue will almost inevitably attract more participants and more press attention, and generate more emotion, than the 'same' speech 28 days later. Where spontaneity is part of the message, dissemination delayed is dissemination denied,” he said.

But Reid said the purpose of the 14-day waiting period was to ensure the emergency services could have the resources in place without putting a strain on the city's finances.

"We were experiencing a great number of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the city at the time the drafting of this came about," she said. "Our overtime budget with the Police Department had gotten out of budget."

The initial 14-day waiting period would give the city's police department enough time to coordinate staff and ensure all emergency vehicles are diverted away from the demonstrations, she said.