Common Council members surprised by lawsuit, deny wrongdoing from city

GLENS FALLS — Several members of the Common Council said a federal lawsuit filed against the city last week over a local ordinance requiring demonstration permits came as a surprise, but rejected any notion the law was politically motivated.
Jim Campinell of the First Ward and Jane Reid, the council's at-large representative, said City Code Section 87 was created to ensure public safety, not stifle free speech as the lawsuit alleges.
"I was kind of surprised to see it," Campinell said. "We tried to address every person's concerns."
Diana Palmer of the Third Ward and Jim Clark of the Fifth Ward declined to comment for this story because of the pending litigation. The council's remaining members did not return calls seeking comment.
Section 87 requires any large demonstration, or "pre-planned gathering," of 25 or more to secure a permit from the city clerk before proceeding.
The idea behind the legislation was to allow individuals the ability to exercise their First Amendment rights while ensuring the city has the resources in place necessary to maintain order, Reid said.
"I find the actual complaint is not an accurate reflection of the facts," she said.
On Tuesday, the conservative group American Patriots Express, or APEX, filed a federal lawsuit against the city in U.S. Northern District Court in Albany seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional.
The ordinance, the lawsuit claims, violates the First Amendment on "a number of grounds" and gives the city clerk "unbridled discretion" to delay issuing a permit and prevent spontaneous gatherings.
In addition, the lawsuit says the city was influenced by “political left leaning groups” seeking to silence their opposing viewpoint.
The court has since issued a restraining order preventing the city from enforcing the law until it decides whether to grant a temporary injunction.
The group's founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.
Mayor Dan Hall, Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are listed as defendants.
The city's attorney, Ronald Newell, has denied any allegations of wrongdoing on the city's behalf.
Under the law, the city's clerk has 14 days to grant or deny a demonstration permit, but can have up to an additional 14 days upon written notice to the applicant.
“The First Amendment means that people don’t need a government permit before they speak and assemble. Glens Falls violated this basic constitutional tenant by requiring permits," Adam Giangreco, an attorney representing APEX, said in a statement.
Giangreco went on the say that the city clerk's ability to deny a permit for up to 28 days stifles free speech and weakens the message of those seeking to gather.
"A spontaneous demonstration or protest on a topical issue will almost inevitably attract more participants and more press attention, and generate more emotion, than the 'same' speech 28 days later. Where spontaneity is part of the message, dissemination delayed is dissemination denied,” he said.
But Reid said the purpose of the 14-day waiting period was to ensure the emergency services could have the resources in place without putting a strain on the city's finances.
"We were experiencing a great number of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the city at the time the drafting of this came about," she said. "Our overtime budget with the Police Department had gotten out of budget."
The initial 14-day waiting period would give the city's police department enough time to coordinate staff and ensure all emergency vehicles are diverted away from the demonstrations, she said.
And the additional two-week period was put in place in the event outside resources were needed to be secured in order for a demonstration to proceed in a safe manner.
"It was our intention to provide a planning mechanism so that we could have appropriate staffing," Reid said.
The city began drafting Section 87 in October, and both Reid and Campinell said the public had plenty of opportunity to weigh in. The law, they said, was amended multiple times until a final version was passed in February.
"We had a lot of meetings," Campinell said. "I don't know what more we could have done, I really don't."
Reid, meanwhile, said she's looking to the city being able to explain its position in court.
"I look forward to the court actually letting the city defend its position in what it was truly trying to do by enacting Section 87," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.