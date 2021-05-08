Common Council members open-minded, undecided on marijuana sales in Glens Falls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the law, municipalities that opt out of retail marijuana sales will not receive any of the estimated $350 million in sales tax the state is expected to collect from cannabis sales annually.

“I don’t think Glens Falls is in the position to deny any business right now. We want to bring economic development into downtown; we all know that,” Collins said. “So, we need to learn and understand this new business that has been allowed.”

Jim Clark, the Fifth Ward councilman, had similar thoughts.

He said he is hoping to talk with residents and examine the impact marijuana sales have had on local governments in states where cannabis has been legal for years.

“I haven’t made a determination one way or another because there is a lot to look at, and it’s important to get feedback from the community as well,” Clark said.

Clark said he learned from a young age that marijuana use was a bad thing, but noted he is casting aside any “preconceived notions” he has and is hoping to have a productive dialogue that addresses all concerns.

“I don’t want how I feel, how I was brought up, to cloud the discussion and dialogue that we should have. That’s important to me,” he said.