Common Council members open-minded, undecided on marijuana sales in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Days after plans to open a marijuana dispensary near Cool Insuring Arena were tabled by the Planning Board, some Common Council members said they have yet to formulate an opinion on whether to allow retail cannabis sales in the city.
Local municipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide whether to opt out of cannabis sales after state lawmakers moved to legalize marijuana for adult use last month following years of debate.
Under the new law, adults 21 and older can possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana, but sales remain prohibited pending state regulations and the distribution of special licenses needed to operate a dispensary, which will not begin until next year.
The state has yet to appoint members to a cannabis review board, which will be tasked with developing regulations for marijuana sales, and many local governments are waiting to see what the state will do before deciding how to act.
But plans to open a dispensary at 56 Glen St. have started the conversation early in Glens Falls, and Common Council members are still trying to determine what the best path forward for the city would be.
“This is new for New York and right now I’m focusing on trying to educate myself on all the details of the law and what it means for local governments,” said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.
Plans to open a dispensary were proposed by Robin Barkenhagen and his business partner, Brian Bronzino.
The pair operate a smoke shop, 42 Degrees, at 206 Glen St., and believe Glens Falls would be an ideal location for a dispensary, which they believe will not only create a new revenue source for the city, but would serve to benefit other local businesses.
Plans for the dispensary were tabled on Tuesday to give the city more time to make a decision on whether to allow retail cannabis sales.
But there’s a lot to discuss, said Bill Collins, the Second Ward councilman who is seeking to be the city’s next mayor.
“We need to understand it before we have an opinion on it,” he said.
Collins said he wants to review the state regulations and talk with constituents before formulating an opinion.
He added the potential for new tax revenue will be a topic of discussion, but the city must understand all facets of the issue before making a final decision.
Under the law, municipalities that opt out of retail marijuana sales will not receive any of the estimated $350 million in sales tax the state is expected to collect from cannabis sales annually.
“I don’t think Glens Falls is in the position to deny any business right now. We want to bring economic development into downtown; we all know that,” Collins said. “So, we need to learn and understand this new business that has been allowed.”
Jim Clark, the Fifth Ward councilman, had similar thoughts.
He said he is hoping to talk with residents and examine the impact marijuana sales have had on local governments in states where cannabis has been legal for years.
“I haven’t made a determination one way or another because there is a lot to look at, and it’s important to get feedback from the community as well,” Clark said.
Clark said he learned from a young age that marijuana use was a bad thing, but noted he is casting aside any “preconceived notions” he has and is hoping to have a productive dialogue that addresses all concerns.
“I don’t want how I feel, how I was brought up, to cloud the discussion and dialogue that we should have. That’s important to me,” he said.
Meanwhile, Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid said she has been reviewing the city code and is trying to determine what other laws the Common Council must modify in order to address the state’s recent action.
She has particular concerns about city parks and sidewalks.
Current regulations allow marijuana to be used wherever cigarettes can be used.
“We have a lot of local laws that speak to what can happen in public streets, what can happen in public parks,” Reid said. “I’ve been looking at — should this come to Glens Falls — what is the mass of other legislation that has to also be addressed or modified.”
Reid said she plans to bring a list of her concerns for the Common Council to review at its next meeting on Tuesday, and expects additional conversations to take place on the subject later this month.
She added that she hasn’t formulated an opinion on retail sales, but said the council will work to address all concerns as it works to make a decision.
“We’re just going to have to be thoughtful and be prepared,” Reid said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.