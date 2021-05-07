Common Council members know little about Patten deal

GLENS FALLS — Days after it was revealed the city had reached a tentative agreement with developer Chris Patten that would see a small piece of commercially zoned property preserved as green space, some city officials have yet to be filled in on the terms of the proposed compromise.

Several Common Council members this week said they were aware conversations aimed at breaking the longstanding stalemate between the city and Patten over the future of the downtown property were taking place, but added they did not attend the April 26 meeting when the deal was struck, and had no information about the terms of the agreement.

“The only thing I know is what I read in the newspaper. I don’t have all the details on that,” said Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark.

Clark later clarified that he was informed a potential agreement between both parties had been reached previously by Mayor Dan Hall, but added that the Common Council was not directly involved in the negotiations.

“I’m not sure who was involved in that process, but I think whatever was decided was decided in the best interest of the city,” he said.

Hall did not return a phone call seeking comment.

+2 Glens Falls, Patten reach tentative deal on downtown green space A tentative agreement between the city and developer Chris Patten was reached last week that will see a small piece of green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets preserved and a new apartment building constructed along Union Street.