Common Council members know little about Patten deal

GLENS FALLS — Days after it was revealed the city had reached a tentative agreement with developer Chris Patten that would see a small piece of commercially zoned property preserved as green space, some city officials have yet to be filled in on the terms of the proposed compromise.
Several Common Council members this week said they were aware conversations aimed at breaking the longstanding stalemate between the city and Patten over the future of the downtown property were taking place, but added they did not attend the April 26 meeting when the deal was struck, and had no information about the terms of the agreement.
“The only thing I know is what I read in the newspaper. I don’t have all the details on that,” said Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark.
Clark later clarified that he was informed a potential agreement between both parties had been reached previously by Mayor Dan Hall, but added that the Common Council was not directly involved in the negotiations.
“I’m not sure who was involved in that process, but I think whatever was decided was decided in the best interest of the city,” he said.
Hall did not return a phone call seeking comment.
A tentative agreement between the city and developer Chris Patten was reached last week that will see a small piece of green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets preserved and a new apartment building constructed along Union Street.
Under the proposed agreement, Patten — who for months has been seeking to construct a multi-story apartment complex on the undeveloped parcel directly across the street from City Park — would allow the city to purchase the property and move his proposed complex to Union Street, directly behind 425 Glen St.
But the deal hinges on a letter from the city that Patten has said would need to address several zoning concerns he has relating to the Union Street property. He has declined to specify what those concerns are.
He also made clear that if his concerns were not met he would pull out of the deal and continue to try and develop the downtown property, which sits next to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah.
Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development who attended last month’s meeting, said the city is working to find an “equitable” solution that addresses the concerns for all involved.
He declined to specify any additional details on the proposed agreement, citing ongoing conversations between all parties, but said Hall and the city’s lawyer attended the April 26 meeting.
He added that Patten and his legal counsel as well as representatives from 333 Glen Street Associates, the company that owns the downtown parcel and Union Street property where Patten hopes to eventually break ground, were also in attendance.
“The city and Chris are trying to find a solution that works equitably for everyone involved,” Flagg said.
Jane Reid, the councilwoman-at-large, said she was happy that a deal may have been reached but added she had no additional details on the tentative agreement.
She said no documents have been drafted and that negotiations between both parties may take some time to finalize.
“Ultimately the negotiations are going to be between Mr. Patten’s attorney and the city’s attorney,” she said.
Patten and the city have been at odds over the future of the downtown property since last year, when the Queensbury-based developer first presented plans to the Common Council seeking to construct a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex at the site.
Shortly after the plans were unveiled, the city began expressing interesting in acquiring the property in order to preserve it as a park, and officials repeatedly declined to rule out seizing the property through eminent domain.
Judy Calogero, the head of the city's Industrial Development Agency who has spoken out against Patten's plans numerous times, said she had no involvement in the negotiations, but added that the tentative agreement appears to be good for both sides.
The deal, she said, would allow the city to preserve the parcel, which could be used to host downtown events that will spur economic activity, while addressing the growing need to create housing within the city.
Still, she said the city must begin developing plans to use the property if the proposed agreement is going to have long-term success.
“If the city does take the property, I think it’s the responsibility of the city going ahead to make sure that they are using that property,” Calogero said.
Meanwhile, Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, whose district encompasses the property at Glen and Bay streets, said she was grateful that an agreement could be reached and is hopeful that the deal is finalized.
“I don’t know a whole lot more than what has already been reported,” she said of proposed agreement. “I’m grateful that there was an ability to come to an agreement between all the parties and that we didn’t have to go — we didn’t have to consider other measures. I’m happy with this outcome.”
