GLENS FALLS — The Common Council heard impassioned arguments Tuesday on a proposed local law governing protests in Glens Falls, with some advocating that they are necessary for public safety and others saying they are an assault on the First Amendment.
About 60 people attended a public hearing on regulations that would require organizers of demonstrations of at least 15 people to give notice to the city and prohibit gatherings at Centennial Circle or the Civil War monument.
Mayor Dan Hall said the council would not be taking action Tuesday on the law, but would take all the comments under advisement.
“We want to hear you express your opinions,” he said.
And people had plenty of them, with the hearing going on for nearly 90 minutes.
Florence “Fe” Sherman, a member of American Patriots Express who has been a Glens Falls business owner, said that the city is biased against Trump supporters and recited a timeline of news coverage of various anti-Trump rallies held downtown since the president’s inauguration. Sherman said only recently — after supporters of the president began demonstrating — has the city taken up this issue.
“You cannot credibly justify that these regulations have nothing to do with the content of our free speech,” she said.
Other speakers said that the regulations are necessary because Trump supporters have interrupted their peaceful demonstrations.
“We had a situation where we were going to (U.S. Rep.) Elise Stefanik’s office and we were pretty much rushed at by the Trump support groups. It was quite disturbing. We had sirens on bullhorns blasting in our faces,” said Glens Falls resident Agata Stanford.
She recommended that the city put a minimum distance between the groups and that the city ban the flagpoles, other than the American flag, because she believes they can be used as weapons. She also asked that the district attorney prosecute clear cases of disorderly conduct. She said that the anti-Trump groups have no plans to disrupt any of the Trump supporters’ rallies.
Lois Ann Jahne, of Cambridge, said freedom of speech is not absolute and there have been instances where courts have ruled the vulgar insults, as she says she was subjected to, are not protected speech.
“I have been asked by one of the men in this room to take my clothes so I can see what I’m made of,” she said.
Stephen Baratta, who is running for Glens Falls Ward 4 county supervisor, said he was called a gay slur.
Trump supporters say they also have been insulted.
Glens Falls resident Michael Berkowitz, who is Jewish, said he was called a “filthy Nazi.”
North Country Deplorables founder Mike Kibbling, of South Glens Falls, said Trump supporters have every right to defend Stefanik as the other side has to protest outside her office. He said that the anti-Trump side has been able to come into the city with a giant 20-foot-tall Trump chicken balloon and signs that say “impeach the mother*****.”
“We all have the same right — the right to stand for what we believe in. It seems that maybe the city council just doesn’t appreciate our message,” he said.
Kibling admitted that he waved a flag around in the middle of one of the anti-Trump groups, but called for both sides to come together so the city would not need to implement any rules.
At times the conversation got heated, with audience members interrupting people at the lectern.
“Let’s keep some order here, please,” Mayor Hall said. “I’ll clear the place and we can do it another time.”
Glens Falls residents said that the free speech is not the issue, but public safety is.
“If we remove that it’s about pro-Trump or anti-Trump, I don’t care about that,” said Lisa Capone. “This is truly about addressing the public safety of the citizens of Glens Falls and the businesses that are trying to thrive downtown.”
She was particular concerned about the rumor that people would be bringing guns to a rally downtown on Oct. 5.
Robin Barkenhagen said that rumor directly affected his business, 42 Degrees, as he had a world-famous glassblower from Portland, Maine coming to his shop and he had barely a trickle of people attend.
“If you were out here, Raul’s was empty, Gourmet Café’s outside seating was empty. This is a problem for the businesses of Glens Falls,” he said. “Whether it’s left or right you believe in, I believe we have the right to continue to do business here.”
Walter Combs, of Birch Avenue in the city, agreed that the demonstrations are a safety issue.
“They are also a distraction for drivers, and I think we have a wonderful park over here where these kinds of things can be held (and) Crandall Park,” he said.
Dave Van Scoy, of American Patriots Express, said the gun rumors were unfounded and blown out in the media to convince the council that there is some imminent threat of violence, like there was in Charlottesville, Virginia.
James Colby, of Granville, said he served in the military for 15 years said he believes the media is an instigator to create this conflict between the two groups.
After the hearing, Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid took a moment to say that the city takes responsibility for telling the media that they believed there was a chance that people would bring guns to the rally.
Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who is also a local attorney, also spoke out in favor of the law.
“Please pass this, so we can have some orderly conduct to the protests. Let our police know. Make sure they’re equipped and ready to go to handle anything,” she said.
Hall said afterward that he believes the council would likely adopt the law at its Nov. 12 meeting.
