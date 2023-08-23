City officials debated whether or not the city needs a Communication Director for the rest of the year of if the position should remain unfilled until the Common Council can work through the budget process and add the position next year. The discussion came in the wake of the resignation of Tim Drawbridge earlier this month. He was the city’s budget director.

The Common Council debated during their meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Bill Collins said that the position is vital to facilitating news to community members. Third Ward Councilor Diana Palmer questioned the need for the position on the 2024 budget and if the position needs to be filled for the remainder of the year.

The position has already been listed on the city’s jobs website, and at least one person has applied, the mayor said earlier.

Palmer asked if the position would be filled prior to a workshop that was scheduled to discuss the position more on Sept. 12, and City Attorney Karen Judd said the job posting must stay up for a certain period of time and doubted it would be filled prior to the workshop.

“I’m happy I at least got the mayor to agree to have a workshop that will not just be for the council but will be open to the public,” Palmer said. “I don’t believe that there was any intention to postpone filling it until we could have the meeting, until I asked the question.”

Collins said he had heard positive remarks for the posting of the position from all council members except for Palmer and Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham.

“The position exists. There is funding for it, the mayor has the ability to hire,” At Large Councilman Jim Clark Jr. said.

“At the same time, we’re coming up on budget season so this position might not exist more than a couple of months, so I think that it’s probably a good idea to have an open conversation about it now,” Lapham followed.

Clark agreed and said the discussion over the need for the position would begin when the budget season does.

Collins said during new business that he believes there has been misinformation about the responsibilities and objectives of the position. He said communication both internally and externally is a full-time job in City Hall.

“The position works with all 15 department heads in both routine and emergency situations and reports on their good works,” Collins said adding that the city must find new ways to interact with the public. He said he is looking to coordinate the communications between the public, the departments and other stakeholders.

Warren County Supervisor and Glens Falls resident Claudia Braymer was at the meeting with stickers that read “Asking questions is not asinine or silly’ in response to the Mayor’s comments in an interview with the Glens Falls Chronicle, in which the mayor was quoted as saying it was “asinine” and “silly” to think the position was unnecessary or included less than full-time work.

Braymer said she hopes the board will continue to have healthy debate and discussions.

“I think there was a lot of reluctance for having a discussion about it,” she said.