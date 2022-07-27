Common Council approves upgrade to city's phone system

GLENS FALLS — A new cloud-based phone system has been approved for use by all departments in the city.

The common Council on Tuesday voted to approve a contract with Northeast IS, an Albany-based telecommunications equipment supplier, for a five-year period for a cost of $22,903.60.

Mayor Bill Collins told the council during its meeting on Tuesday that the new phones and communications system are included, and that it would lead to roughly $20,000 in savings over five years.

A big plus is that every department within the city will be on the same communications system.

“It connects us all,” he said.

Collins noted that training on the new phone system will also be included in the contract.

The city has been using Northeast IS for many of its phone systems. But the Department of Public Works, the water and sewer department and the city’s fire department were not using the same systems, according to Collins.

A few months ago, the DPW received a call informing the department that a new phone system was needed.

“They’re on the old copper phone line,” he said. “The company that was providing services said that the phones are going to be no longer workable.”

The department informed Collins that it was looking into using a new updated phone system from Northeast IS. Collins said that it was at that point that he realized there was a cog in the communications machine at City Hall that could easily be rectified.

Because the city isn’t linked on the same phone system, Collins said people must dial an entire phone number to connect to each department. To streamline things, it would make more sense to look into upgrading the system for the entire city government instead of just one department.

“One system with a company that we were using, and it will all be new,” he said. “New phones, everything. All on one system.”

Jim Clark, councilman at-large, noted that the phone system currently used by the DPW does not produce an enjoyable experience for callers, so any upgrade would be welcomed by him.

Ben Lapham, Second Ward Councilman, said that his only question regarding the resolution approving the contract had to do with the fact that the city’s Technology Committee, for which he serves as chair, wasn’t approached to look into the new system.

“This did not go through (the committee) at all,” he said. “I’m just going to say that seems to be a … it seems to have been a maneuver to not go that route, and I don’t understand why.”

Diana Palmer, Third Ward councilwoman, said that she did not get the impression that the mayor was actively trying to avoid the committee.

But she said that Lapham had a point.

“We do have a Technology Committee. This is something that could have been reviewed,” she said.

Collins said that a decision had to be made before Aug. 2 because that is when the contract for the DPW’s phone system was set to expire. Lapham responded and asked why the committee wasn’t looped into the decision-making process.

Collins said that he didn’t consider the new phone system to be technology.

“We’re talking about a cloud-based IP phone system,” Lapham said in response. “I think that sounds pretty technological to me.”

Collins said that he decides what the scopes of the council’s committees are.

City Attorney Karen Judd said that some of the city’s phone systems were going to become obsolete if action was not taken.

“This has probably been going on for a little bit longer than just two weeks,” Lapham said in response.

Collins stressed that the decision was not personal against Lapham or his committee. Collins said that if Lapham did not want to vote in favor of the resolution it would be understandable.

Lapham was the only council member in attendance that did not vote in approval of the resolution. He abstained, and both First Ward Councilman Ed Donohue and Second Ward Councilman Bob Landry were absent.