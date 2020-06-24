Common Council approves PILOT for Broad Street Commons project

The project will bring 71 units of affordable housing to the city as well as an additional 6,300 square feet of retail space between Steve's Diner and Hill Electric Co., not far from Glens Falls Hospital.

Since the two connected four-story buildings are considered an affordable housing project, a state law requires rent to remain constant over the next 40 years, which would make any unexpected increases in taxes virtually impossible to navigate, Regan said.

The PILOT, he said, ensures the city can still collect revenue while keeping expenses in check in the years ahead.

"We went to them and said, 'Look, this development only works if we have a long-term strategy to keep our expenses at a knowledgeable level,'" he said.

Last year, the project receive $4.5 million in state funding to complete the project, which is estimated to cost just under $20 million.

The agreement will not only allow the city to develop a piece of vacant land but it will bring additional affordable housing into the city, said Ed Bartholomew, the city's director of Economic Development.