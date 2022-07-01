Common Council approves creation of police social work manager position

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council voted to approve the creation of a social work manager position for the city’s Police Department during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

Police Chief Jarred Smith said in April that the department originally had the goal of having someone hired for this position last year, but was unable to make that happen.

The department was to appoint a community liaison officer, which it did in Officer John Norton in March 2021, increase transparency by publishing policies online and hire a social worker, as a result of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative from 2020.

“In (the process), the city took inventory and felt that one of the things that they could do to meet the needs of the constituents that have mental health issues was to hire a social worker to work with the Police Department,” said Mayor Bill Collins.

Collins said that the goal for the social work manager is to provide a link from the services that are available and exist in the community to those who need them the most.

According to the job description, someone in the position will assist officers in crisis intervention, offering short-term, immediate help to those who have experienced something that brings on mental, physical, behavioral and emotional distress.

They will also provide follow-ups and referrals to appropriate agencies, among other things.

Collins said that many of the calls that the city’s police officers handle call for public safety in the form of human services, not law enforcement specifically.

“This social worker will be trained in that, and work along with our Police Department to come up with a team effort that can allow our officers to be more available and to understand all of the services that we offer in Glens Falls,” he said.

The position’s salary will be no greater than $70,000 annually, according to the resolution passed by the council.

Smith said in April that the city will include the position’s salary in the city’s general budget for the first year before being transitioned into the department’s budget moving forward.

Collins said that the city is using its American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay the salary this year.

