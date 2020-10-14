Common Council allows $30 million public-private Housing Authority plan to advance

GLENS FALLS — After four years of planning, the Glens Falls Housing Authority has entered into a joint venture necessary to advance a $30 million construction project that will replace the aging LaRose Gardens and completely renovate the public housing authority’s three high-rises.
The city’s Common Council on Tuesday approved a 40-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for Glens Falls JV Redevelopment Partners, the public-private partnership between the Housing Authority and Wilder Balter Partners, a Westchester-based development company that will oversee the project’s construction and operate the Housing Authority's properties for the next 15 years.
The partnership was necessary in order for the Housing Authority to receive the $30 million in state and federal funding needed to rehabilitate the buildings. which haven’t been upgraded in some cases since the 1960s, said Robert Landry, executive director of the Housing Authority.
“We had to take on a private-sector partner that will work with us for the next 15 years to rehab and operate these facilities,” he said.
The Housing Authority will remain the principal owner of three low-income rental properties in the city — LaRose Gardens, Stichman Towers and Cronin High Rise. The Housing Authority also owns Earl Towers in Hudson Falls.
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Housing Authority is looking to rehabilitate its aging housing facilities, including the potential demolition an…
Under the new PILOT agreement, Redevelopment Partners will pay $77,736 beginning next year with a 2% increase each year after.
The agreement replaces the Housing Authority’s 1981 PILOT that required an annual payment of consisting of 10% of the total rental income collected between the three properties without the costs of utilities.
That equated to just over $77,800 last year, but Landry said the payment would fluctuate depending on utility costs.
“Under the present PILOT, if utilities went up … then our payment to the city would drop,” Landry said. “This stabilizes that and guarantees them an increase going forward.”
Support Local Journalism
Work to rehab the aging buildings is expected to get underway early next year.
A project to demolish the existing LaRose Gardens apartments and build two new residential buildings and a clubhouse has been approved.
A lack of funding made renovating the buildings impossible, which caused the facilities to fall out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Landry said.
He also pointed to a lack of energy efficiency and outdated amenities as reasons for renovating the buildings.
In the case of LaRose Gardens, a review of the complex found the facility needed to be razed and rebuilt entirely. The complex features 50 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and was built in the 1960s.
Plans for a new LaRose Gardens complex were approved by the city’s Planning Board earlier this year. Work on demolishing the current facility is expected to get underway early next year and the project is expected to be completed by 2023, Landry said.
Residents at the complex were given housing vouchers for apartments in the city. All but 10 have moved out, but Landry said the Housing Authority is currently assisting those final residents in relocating until construction is complete.
Elsewhere, construction at the high-rises will not require residents to move because construction will be completed one floor at a time.
The Housing Authority has purposely left apartments vacant to move residents while their apartments are renovated, Landry said.
“We’ll set them up in another apartment for three to four weeks. Renovation on their floor will take place and once that’s completed, we’ll move them back and move down to the next floor,” he said.
Landry said the PILOT is the culmination of more than four years of work. The final outcome, he said, will benefit residents and the community as a whole.
”It’s been a long road,” Landry said. “We feel we have a wonderful deal that will benefit the residents we serve and is a wonderful accomplishment for our community.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.