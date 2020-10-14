Common Council allows $30 million public-private Housing Authority plan to advance

The agreement replaces the Housing Authority’s 1981 PILOT that required an annual payment of consisting of 10% of the total rental income collected between the three properties without the costs of utilities.

That equated to just over $77,800 last year, but Landry said the payment would fluctuate depending on utility costs.

“Under the present PILOT, if utilities went up … then our payment to the city would drop,” Landry said. “This stabilizes that and guarantees them an increase going forward.”

Work to rehab the aging buildings is expected to get underway early next year.

A lack of funding made renovating the buildings impossible, which caused the facilities to fall out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Landry said.

He also pointed to a lack of energy efficiency and outdated amenities as reasons for renovating the buildings.

In the case of LaRose Gardens, a review of the complex found the facility needed to be razed and rebuilt entirely. The complex features 50 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and was built in the 1960s.