Common Council accepts redrawn maps for second time

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council once again accepted the work of the Independent Redistricting Task Force, starting the two-week clock for public comment on the proposed redrawn ward boundaries before being approved for referendum this November.

The council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution accepting the new map during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The new map that was brought to the council by the city’s Independent Redistricting Task Force results in a 1.55% difference between the least and most populated ward. The previous map had a 14% difference in the population between the biggest and smallest ward.

“I want to remind the council and the public that this resolution is just to accept the work the committee has done. We will leave this public hearing open for two weeks, until the next Common Council meeting,” Mayor Bill Collins said during the council’s meeting on Tuesday.

The council will vote during its next meeting whether to approve the proposed local law with the new ward boundaries being put in place if approved by the voters this November.

The proposed map would result in the Second, Third and Fourth wards to have a population of 2,982. The first ward would have a population of 2,936, and the Fifth Ward would have a population of 2,948 residents.

Bob Curtis, chair of the task force, was joined by task force member Robin Barkenhagen to address the council and the public regarding the new map.

Curtis said that the reason for the new map is because, initially, they were aiming for the wrong percentage difference in population size from the largest to smallest wards.

“We were looking at scaling back to 10% difference from most-populous to least populous,” he said. “Then we received word, and it was news to me, that the state says 5% difference.”

Collins told the council that the information was provided to himself and the task force by Sara Frankenfeld, GIS administrator for Warren County. Collins and Curtis both said that the task force and council have not found that stated in state law.

But Collins said that it is better to be safe than sorry.

“For the life of me I cannot find it in New York state law, but I’m not going to argue at this point,” Curtis said.

He called Barkenhagen the “boundary adjustment expert” for the task force.

Curtis said that Barkenhagen, alongside Frankenfeld, worked to get the difference in populous between the largest and smallest ward below 5%.

Barkenhagen said that, for him, it was just a big math problem. When the numbers came back and the results showed that three of the wards would have the same population size, the task force couldn’t believe it.

“That shocked me. That shocked Sara. When it all came back, it was just kind of like it was the best we could do,” he said.

The task force unanimously approved the map that the council accepted for approval. Curtis said that Lee Braggs, member of the task force, was unable to make the group’s last meeting, but he had emailed expressing his approval.

Curtis said that every decision that was made by the task force was done unanimously.

“That’s consensus at its best,” he said.

Ben Lapham, Ward 4 councilman, said that the current polling place for his ward, which is the Village Green apartment complex on South Delaware Avenue, would now be included in the Fifth Ward.

He asked if that was something that the Warren County Board of Elections would have to handle once the referendum is approved by voters. Curtis said that Lapham was correct.

Bob Landry, Second Ward councilman, said that 25 LaRose, the former LaRose Gardens housing complex for the Glens Falls Housing Authority, could possibly host a polling location in its new community room on site.

The next meeting for the Common Council is set for July 26, opening with the scheduled public hearing at 7:25 p.m. All council meetings are livestreamed on the city's YouTube page.