Committee tasked with reforming the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office to host public meetings this week
A committee tasked with drafting plans to reform the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office will host a pair of public meetings this week as it seeks input under a state mandate issued last year in response to the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. and will take place via Zoom as the office seeks input mandated by the state, following the police killing last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The meetings were announced on Dec. 29 via the sheriff’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in attending must preregister.  

A seven-person committee assembled by the county’s Board of Supervisors has been meeting with various stakeholders to draft plans since October. The meetings weren’t open to the public, but minutes for each of the seven meetings can be found online.

The committee was formed after Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year created the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, designed to give members of the public an opportunity to probe current police policies and weigh in on potential changes.

The order applies to every police department in the state and was issued shortly after Floyd's death, which ignited civil unrest nationwide.

Departments have until April 1 to complete plans and submit them to the state or risk losing state funding.

Committees throughout the region have been holding mostly closed-door meetings to draft reform plans, despite orders in the governor’s mandate to include the public and make meetings available to the public.

In Saratoga County, the reform committee has been collecting public input via email and a pair of online surveys.

The meetings are designed to give residents an opportunity to share thoughts in person before a plan is finished and a public hearing is held sometime in March.

More information on the county’s reform efforts can be found online by visiting https://bit.ly/3niRtXI.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reform committee

Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reform committee were appointed by the county's Board of Supervisors earlier this year. The members are:

  • Michael Prezioso, chair and commissioner of the Saratoga County Mental Health and Addiction Services
  • Undersheriff Richard Castle, vice chair
  • Supervisor Darren O’Connor of Malta
  • Supervisor Thomas Richardson of Mechanicville.
  • Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen
  • Saratoga County Public Defender Andrew Blumenberg
  • Opal Hinds.
  • Assistant County Attorney Michael Hartnett – Legal Advisor
Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

