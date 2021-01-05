Committee tasked with reforming the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office to host public meetings this week

A committee tasked with drafting plans to reform the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office will host a pair of public meetings this week as it seeks input under a state mandate issued last year in response to the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. and will take place via Zoom as the office seeks input mandated by the state, following the police killing last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The meetings were announced on Dec. 29 via the sheriff’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in attending must preregister.

A seven-person committee assembled by the county’s Board of Supervisors has been meeting with various stakeholders to draft plans since October. The meetings weren’t open to the public, but minutes for each of the seven meetings can be found online.

The committee was formed after Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year created the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, designed to give members of the public an opportunity to probe current police policies and weigh in on potential changes.

The order applies to every police department in the state and was issued shortly after Floyd's death, which ignited civil unrest nationwide.