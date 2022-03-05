Committee recommends end to COVID protocols in Washington County Municipal Building

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee voted 5-1 Tuesday to recommend removing the county’s COVID-related plexiglass dividers, temperature scans and sign-in sheets at the municipal building’s entrances.

A mask requirement for county employees was dropped at the full board’s Feb. 18 meeting.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, who introduced the motion, said he wanted to end all the county COVID-prevention measures that were enacted under the state’s state of emergency earlier in the pandemic. He was particularly critical of the temperature scan, which he said was ineffective and scaring some visitors who didn’t understand what it was.

Tina McDougall, Washington County Public Health director, said the scan could be optional for employees and visitors.

Other COVID symptoms, such as a cough and/or sore throat, are more reliable indicators of an infection, she said.

Several committee members said that in an emergency, sign-in sheets could be helpful to let first responders know where visitors were in the building, but Haff said that would only be true if people had to sign out too.

In discussion, it developed that it wasn’t clear if the county’s measures had ever been adopted by resolution.

Several supervisors pointed out that the Department of Motor Vehicles, county clerk’s office and court have to follow COVID mandates from their respective state agencies regardless of what the county does. County Attorney Roger Wickes added that the Board of Supervisors can’t tell department heads how to run their departments, leaving them free to adopt their own preventive measures.

Salem Supervisor Sue Clary said the county’s infection rate has dropped, but state restrictions could come back if the rate rises again.

“We have tools” to prevent infection, she said. “It makes sense to put these things away now, but don’t put them too far away.” She cast the only vote against lifting the requirements.

The committee also discussed whether to require supervisors and department heads to attend meetings in person, rather than allowing remote attendance.

Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke reminded the committee that Zoom meetings were themselves a response to the social distancing requirements of COVID.

County Administrator Melissa Fitch said department heads had been coming to meetings remotely in part to reduce the number of people in one room.

Wickes said supervisors had the option of attending meetings remotely before COVID, but their location had to be announced ahead of time and the public had to be able to attend from that site.

“The change with COVID is that the board no longer has to say where the supervisor will be,” Wickes said.

Livestreaming meetings fulfills the state requirement that the public be able to observe the meeting, Wickes said. There is no requirement that the public be able to comment. The legislative exemption that allows remote meetings has been extended through mid-March, Wickes said.

In other business:

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy presented his 2021 annual report. His department answered 16,000 calls for service last year, with domestic violence the most commonly reported crime. Countywide, sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 drug overdoses, compared to 27 in 2020. A breakdown of arrests by race doesn’t suggest any issues with biased policing, Murphy said. The jail housed a total of 397 people in 2021, up from 330 in 2020 but down from 521 in 2019. Overtime staffing at the jail is still a problem, he said. Jail visitations may resume “very soon if the (COVID) cases keep going down,” he said. “It’s up to the state Department of Corrections.” The department added a professional standards officer in 2021. The officer had no requests to investigate officer misconduct but he has reviewed use of force incidents and body camera footage. “He’s only been in place for a few months but he’s been very helpful,” Murphy said. The department has a presence on several social media platforms, which “has been a very good tool for us,” Murphy said.

Dan Sullivan, director of the Department of Weights and Measures, reported that he conducted 171 investigations in 2021. He tested 350 commercial scales and found that 95% of them were correct, a rate that he called “pretty good.” The 344 gas and fuel oil pumps that he checked were 92% correct. If he finds a gas pump error in the customer’s favor, he leaves it to the store owner to correct it, Sullivan said. If it’s in the store’s favor, he shuts the pump down and reinspects when the owner has repaired it. Sullivan said he received only one complaint, about a gas pump at a Cumberland Farms store in Hudson Falls that wasn’t displaying the correct price. The manager said she was aware of the problem and had reported it to the company. Apparently, “only one person noticed” the error, Sullivan said.

