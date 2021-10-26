Commission rejects application for tour boat on Dunham's Bay

LAKE GEORGE — Concerns over boat and road traffic in Dunham’s Bay have sunk a proposal for a new tour boat.

The Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday rejected a request by Gary Ethier to operate a tour boat out of Dunham’s Bay Boat and Beach Club.

Ethier, a retired police officer, has lived in Dunham’s Bay for the last five years and planned to use his own personal 24-foot-long pontoon boat. He told the commission that he anticipated taking no more than eight people at a time on one or two tours per day.

“We’re not going to do booze cruises, or party cruises. It’s strictly a sightseeing tour,” he said.

Ethier has spent the last three years driving the Tiki Tours charter vessel and also operates vessels in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico off Florida.

“We wanted to take the opportunity now that arose for us to invest into the lake and start our own tour company. We love to entertain. We love to have people on our boat,” he said.

He said he understands the concerns some residents have expressed about the increase in traffic — both on the lake and on the road. However, he said he is not adding to any traffic on the lake because he lives there now next to the marina. Also, he has a parking space at the docks.

Kate Lapham, of Sign Post Road in Queensbury, said she worried about the traffic of Route 9L.

“On nice days in the summer, there’s often sort of a traffic situation and traffic jam on the Bay Road side of the marina,” she said.

Kit Seelye said the road is like the “Indy 500.”

“People come whipping around that curve,” he said.

She questioned what the attraction of Dunham’s Bay is and what people would be seeing on the tour.

Ethier said he would be pointing out the overall beauty of the lake.

Lorraine Ruffing, who was speaking on behalf of the Assembly Point Water Quality Commission, urged the board to reject this request. She worried about the intensity of use in this section of the lake.

She counted almost 120 boat slips in that immediate area. She worried about potentially more vessels tying up at these slips, leading to both congestion on the lake and roads.

“We really feel this additional activity will impact the safety in the area,” she said.

Ethier agreed that traffic coming around the bend in the road is terrible, but said he does not see his proposal adding to a lot of traffic.

Resident Lito Abrams agreed with Ruffing.

“This is kind of opening Pandora’s box. There’s going to be tons of these little companies starting up and using the lake,” she said.

She said the commission should do a traffic study before future licenses are granted.

Resident Phill Mitchell said he agreed that this one application will not significantly cause more traffic, but he said it would have a long-term impact.

“This particular application is one more in the thousand cuts that’s going to change the whole characteristic of the bay,” he said.

“You’ve got to stop somewhere. It seems a shame to stop this one but the development should stop,” he added.

Commission members also expressed concerned. Catherine LaBombard said the bay is getting very congested. She cited an anecdote where she witnessed a tour boat looking for a slip. The pilot spotted one and made a straight line for the slip, speeding through an area where there were people swimming and using paddleboats.

Commissioner Bill Mason said a tour boat of eight people would have passengers that arrive in maybe four cars. There is no room, he said.

“This bay is way over capacity. It’s a very residential bay that the residents of the bay are trying desperately to keep residential,” he said.

The vote was five in favor and three opposed. Voting in favor was Chairman Bruce Young, Vice Chairman Ken Parker and members Dave Floyd, Jim Kneeshaw and Erin Burns. Mason and LaBombard and Dean Cook voted in opposition.

However, it needed to have a majority of the entire board, which is 10 members, to be approved. Three people were absent.

Young said one issue is the marina was granted permission many years ago to have six tour boats tie up at those docks.

The situation on the lake has changed drastically and he considers six to be an “absurd” number of tour boats now.

The commission said Ethier could reapply with a modified application or seek an administrative appeal.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

