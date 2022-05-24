Commission approves sending septic regulations to state

LAKE GEORGE — Septic systems within 500 feet of Lake George and 100 feet of certain streams would be required to be inspected every five years under a program proposed by the Lake George Park Commission.

The commission on Tuesday approved submitted the proposal to the state for formal rule-making.

A special committee of the commission has been working on the regulations for eight months. Board Chairman Ken Parker said that the committee researched dozens of septic inspection programs from across New York state and modeled its regulations after one from the Finger Lakes.

“We think we have a program that’s definitely publicly supportable and sustainable and will be good for the future of Lake George,” he said at the meeting.

Parker went on to say that the regulations have been a long time in coming and the committee had “tremendous” help from the state Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation as well as from various community members.

The commission hopes to implement the regulations by 2023 if the state signs off on them.

Karla Buettner, attorney for the commission, said the material will be submitted to the state on Wednesday, which will review it and send it back to the commission if any changes need to be made. If it is acceptable, they will be published in the state register and then a public hearing will be held, likely in August or September.

The commission cannot release the language of the regulations until then, but the basic concept was outlined in a report released in January.

About 2,700 properties in the watershed area would be covered under the regulations. Seasonal commission staff would conduct the inspections, according to the report. Costs for the program would be borne by affected property owners at about $60 to $80 per year.

The commission believes that having staff conduct the inspections would allow for better oversight instead of having homeowners hire private engineers.

Bolton, Lake George and Queensbury have the most parcels with septic systems with over 1,200. The average age of septic systems in the affected area is estimated to be 50 years old, according to an analysis by the commission.

Poorly functioning septic systems can release an excessive amount of nutrients into the lake, which can turn the water murky green. The blooms can also release harmful toxins. There were harmful algal blooms found in November 2020 and July 2021.

Systems would be determined to be failing or in need of upgrades if a variety of conditions are found including lack of a pre-treatment vessel; discharge of effluent directly or indirectly to the ground’s surface; or direct pipe surface discharge of gray water or buildup of sewage into the dwelling. Other factors are whether the existing septic tank requires pumping more than four times per year; if the tank is made of metal; if there is a cesspool present or it discharges effluent to any outlet, according to the report.

Homeowners who have septic systems that need to be upgraded would go through their local municipality to get approved.

The commission also looked at current programs going on in Queensbury and Bolton. People running those programs told the commission that the first inspection during the five years reveals the most issues because many people are not very knowledgeable about their systems. The second inspection in the next five-year cycle is helpful to identify new issues but fewer systems require major repairs.

Last year, Warren County had considered implementing a septic system inspection program but ultimately the Board of Supervisors decided to hold off and wait for the Lake George Park Commission to complete its work.

The county’s proposal would have required inspection upon transfer of the property — similar to Queensbury’s plan.

