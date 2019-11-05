It’s good to see people stomping their feet and yelling about what is going on in Washington.
But anyone with a television can do that.
Having an opinion about what Congress is doing is like having an opinion about which movie deserves Best Picture.
Everyone has an opinion, but no one is an expert.
The serious voters, the dedicated citizens are the ones at town and village board meetings, where candidates have cut their teeth serving on planning boards and the zoning board of appeals.
That’s what Tuesday’s election is all about.
It is about finding leadership for your town and county.
The actions that these men and women take impact you and your community far more than anything that is done in Washington.
Knowing local issues is like picking which documentary will win the Oscar. It takes a lot more work and a lot more concentration.
So how come most of you won’t be getting off your couch to cast a ballot?
In most places, less than half of registered voters will cast a ballot.
It’s embarrassing.
And it could be far worse this year with no marquee countywide races.
It’s mystifying, because at this level your vote can make a difference.
Supervisor candidates in Glens Falls have told me more than once that when they go door-to-door talking to voters, they often have to explain that the supervisor works at the county level.
Many of you are going to look at the ballot for your town or county today and just shake your head.
You are not comfortable voting because you don’t know enough about the candidates.
A few towns hold candidate nights, but not all, and not enough residents go.
But that is not an excuse.
You have free articles remaining.
Deep down, you know that.
If you really want to be informed, if you really want to be a good citizen who knows their community, I ask you to make a pledge to start attending town board meetings.
To vow to get involved.
Yes, board meetings can be boring and tedious.
But they can also be far more entertaining than many televised reality shows. But here is the most important thing: You will feel better about yourself and your town leaders.
What you will find is that running your town and county is really complicated.
Holding your taxes in check is very difficult.
You will also find there are earnest men and women working on your behalf to ensure things run smoothly and your tax dollars are spent wisely.
You will also occasionally find representatives who are in over their heads. That’s important to know, too, especially when you go to the polls.
More people need to pay attention to our local government and what it is doing.
As a member of our editorial board, I get to interview candidates for many of these local elections.
While I have seen my share of really bad candidates over the years, I believe the trend in recent years has been candidates who are smarter and have stronger life experiences than in the past.
And they are in it for the right reasons.
They are not dreaming of being the town supervisor, or running for Congress. They just want to do their part in helping the community to be better.
Those people deserve your support.
Those people deserve your attention.
So if you are sitting home today and not voting, do something about it for next year.
There is little you can do about what is going on in Washington, but you can make a difference here.
Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called “The Front Page.” He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.