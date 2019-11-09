Eight years ago, it arrived: a Facebook friend request from Dave Blow.
Yup, there are apparently a lot of us in the world, and one Dave Blow from England decided to friend request all the Dave Blows he could find.
Of course, I bit!
Chance for a cool story, right?
So, England Dave Blow and American Dave Blow (he calls us “EDB” and “ADB”) connected online, laughing through typed words about his Dave Blow quest.
Over the years, I learned he lives outside of historic Bath, less than three hours from London, and amid a lot of ancient cider houses and historic healing baths.
He likes cider, I think, and revealed recently that he was drunk the night he went Facebook Dave Blow hunting. Apparently nine or so others bit, too, but he said he had to unfriend some who were “complete nutters.” He’s still Facebook friends with Dave Blows from Australia, England and the United States.
I learned he’s a been a lifelong health worker, from a paramedic to his current role as health-care trainer.
He also clearly likes to laugh and make people laugh. Must be a Dave Blow thing.
When I wrote my book in 2013, he helped me track down an English woman from a story I helped write more than a decade earlier. She had passed, and he found her obituary for me.
I can’t say we’re great friends or anything.
We “like” each other’s posts, share family occasions and occasionally chat on Messenger, but that’s the extent.
That, however, will soon change.
In January, I’ll be tipping a pint of cider with my namesake in his hometown pub.
With my oldest daughter in Spain, my wife, other daughter and I were planning to fly to see her over the holidays. We visited Spain when she studied there, so this time it’s London and Dublin.
And I made it a point to include England Dave in the plans — and the family is playing along.
I also learned that England Dave has a pretty big heart, offering to drive 2.5 hours from Bath to London to pick us up to turn around and take us back to his home area.
He told me how he immediately told his buddies how his Facebook shenanigans are leading to this Dave Blow encounter.
To save him that drive, we’ll take a train to Bath, and then England Dave can tour us around the city, the cider houses and his neighborhood pub, the Railway Tavern.
He knows my oldest daughter plays guitar and sings, and he said the pub regulars are geared up for a pub jam with the American Dave Blow family. I think we’re both equally excited and I think it has the potential to be the highlight of the trip, perhaps even in a Griswold-esque way.
But based on what he wrote in a recent exchange, it makes me wonder if this encounter was simply meant to be — and if we’re related.
“My family and friends think it’s a great story about you and I and think it is just typical of me; ‘you just want to talk to everybody.’”
Sounds just like me. And I can’t wait for Jan. 3.
