COMMENTARY: Worrying about the legacy we're leaving

My son says it is my fault.

When I protest, he clarifies that he means my generation is to blame.

For ignoring climate change, the soaring national debt, student loan payments that are burdening his generation before it even has a chance to get started and a political dysfunction that shows no sign of abating in his young life.

And don’t get him started on Social Security, which he never expects to see a dime of in his lifetime.

When he was home at Thanksgiving with his girlfriend, I asked her if she had the same generally pessimistic view of the future.

She said she did.

I don’t recall the same outlook when I was in my 20s.

I just returned from a weekend in Washington, a city I have always loved for its beauty, majesty and what it represents to the history of our country.

We sat in the room where the Supreme Court hears cases, were overwhelmed by the majesty of the Library of Congress, but as I walked across the street to the U.S. Capitol on this particularly balmy December day, I did not feel the same way I did in the past.

There was no longer the awe for what it once stood for.