COMMENTARY: Worrying about the legacy we're leaving

My son says it is my fault.
When I protest, he clarifies that he means my generation is to blame.
For ignoring climate change, the soaring national debt, student loan payments that are burdening his generation before it even has a chance to get started and a political dysfunction that shows no sign of abating in his young life.
And don’t get him started on Social Security, which he never expects to see a dime of in his lifetime.
When he was home at Thanksgiving with his girlfriend, I asked her if she had the same generally pessimistic view of the future.
She said she did.
I don’t recall the same outlook when I was in my 20s.
I just returned from a weekend in Washington, a city I have always loved for its beauty, majesty and what it represents to the history of our country.
We sat in the room where the Supreme Court hears cases, were overwhelmed by the majesty of the Library of Congress, but as I walked across the street to the U.S. Capitol on this particularly balmy December day, I did not feel the same way I did in the past.
There was no longer the awe for what it once stood for.
I no longer admired the people who worked there, and now I considered their mission suspect.
The U.S. Capitol was now an anachronism of a time we worked together for the greater good, and our children were optimistic about their future.
Just before I visited Washigton, Congress passed the 2020 budget, in which Democrats and Republicans agreed to spend more money than they had the year before and increase the national debt further.
That’s our money.
It was six days before Christmas and I doubt many of you paid much attention.
Down in midtown Manhattan, not far from Times Square, there is an enormous electronic scoreboard where the numbers rapidly increase as it measures the spiraling national debt with something that looks like a Social Security number.
It’s another reason for my son and his friends to be pessimistic.
There is little outcry about the spending and the lack of responsibility from members of Congress.
Last year, our federal government spent $984 billion more than it took in. The tax cuts we all received in 2017 did not pay for themselves. The Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan scorekeeper of Congress’ spending, estimates annual budgets will have $1.2 trillion deficits over the next decade.
These numbers are too large for any of us to really know what they mean, except that economists are generally concerned that over time the debt will erode the economy, reduce the return on financial investments and hinder wage growth.
It won’t happen tomorrow, or next year, but debt will have a cumulative effect.
What is of greater concern is that countries generally reduce budget deficits during good economic times. This Congress has done the opposite.
Economists say that our national debt could triple by the time my son is in his 50s and I am long gone.
I really don’t want to share that with him right now.
Instead, I want to tell him that I was part of generation that walked on the moon, invented the Internet, cleaned up the environment and put a Smart Phone in everyone’s pocket.
That may not be enough.
From what I see of the future, I may owe my son an apology.
Ken Tingley is editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.