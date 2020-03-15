COMMENTARY: We have taken our lifestyles for granted for too long

There is no refund on this one, no do-over, no way to recapture this one moment in time.
That is truly unfortunate.
It hit me this week when I heard the annual musical had been postponed at Queensbury High. From my son’s participation in the school play several years ago, I knew something about the work and commitment it takes to put on one of these shows by these young people.
My son was a varsity swimmer, too. That meant following swim practice, there might be two or three hours of rehearsal each evening, while also trying to squeeze in time to do homework. Each year he wrestled with the decision of whether he wanted to put in all that time over several months.
My advice each year was the same: If he really loves doing the musical, he should do it, because this is probably the only time in his life he will get to perform on stage. Few of us get to sing and dance in adulthood.
He participated all four years.
There is something gratifying about seeing your awkward teenager as part of an ensemble of dancing plates and silverware (Beauty and the Beast).
It still makes me smile.
It was about seeing his confidence grow, and the camaraderie that blossomed from everyone in the cast who had put in all those hours.
To think it might not come to fruition this year with a performance before a packed auditorium of family and friends is heartbreaking; that these students might not experience opening-night jitters; and that another group of parents will not see their child singing and dancing with confidence is a sad casualty of these unfortunate times.
But of course, it has only been postponed at this point. There may still be an opportunity.
That is not true for those basketball teams chasing a state title.
I spent a couple decades reporting on high school athletes pursuing state championships. For the few that make it as far as regional play, it is a rare and magical time for the players, the coaches, the fans and the school in general.
For it to be taken away by forces beyond their control is also heartbreaking.
Athletes are taught to finish the game, to finish the season.
Not having the opportunity will stick with them a lot longer than any defeat.
It is not fair, but that may be one of the most important lessons from this—life is not fair.
Postponing the school play and canceling the state basketball tournaments are unfortunate ramifications. It is not the end of the world.
One parent asked me this week to consider how parents explain what is going on in our community to their young children.
How do you explain why school is canceled or why it is imperative for them to wash their hands — tough even under the best of circumstances — repeatedly during the course of the day.
And why they cannot give grandma and grandpa a hug.
Talk about heartbreaking.
Much will be lost in the coming days and weeks. Many of the memories and experiences cannot be recovered, but ultimately there are more important concerns.
Perhaps, we have been taken the lives we live for granted for too long.
We take for granted families who are happy, healthy and safe, and a lifestyle where supermarket shelves are always full and anything we want is at our fingertips.
This is a reminder that nothing in life is guaranteed.
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>