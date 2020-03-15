COMMENTARY: We have taken our lifestyles for granted for too long

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There is no refund on this one, no do-over, no way to recapture this one moment in time.

That is truly unfortunate.

It hit me this week when I heard the annual musical had been postponed at Queensbury High. From my son’s participation in the school play several years ago, I knew something about the work and commitment it takes to put on one of these shows by these young people.

My son was a varsity swimmer, too. That meant following swim practice, there might be two or three hours of rehearsal each evening, while also trying to squeeze in time to do homework. Each year he wrestled with the decision of whether he wanted to put in all that time over several months.

My advice each year was the same: If he really loves doing the musical, he should do it, because this is probably the only time in his life he will get to perform on stage. Few of us get to sing and dance in adulthood.

He participated all four years.

There is something gratifying about seeing your awkward teenager as part of an ensemble of dancing plates and silverware (Beauty and the Beast).

It still makes me smile.