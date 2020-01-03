COMMENTARY: We don't want another war

Will Doolittle Projects editor Follow Will Doolittle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

About 18 years ago, in late September of 2001, I wrote a column about watching local teens at a Street Jam as they did skateboard tricks on a ramp in the middle of downtown Glens Falls.

I marveled at how brave they were, spinning off their boards and falling and rolling over on the road, and I wondered whether that bravery would soon be used by their country in a war overseas.

It was used, not in one war but two, and among the more than 7,000 U.S. soldiers who have died since then and the tens of thousands who have been hurt, more than a few were from the local area.

Who could have predicted, almost 20 years ago, that the wars we were embarking on then would last so long that people not yet born in September of 2001 would be sent to Iraq and Afghanistan to risk their health and their lives?

We are still losing sons and daughters in those countries, in conflicts whose aims we never understood, and now, soon, we may be adding a third war on top of those two.

You can argue we could have done better in Iraq and Afghanistan, that we missed opportunities, that it wasn’t our intention but our execution that was flawed.