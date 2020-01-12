COMMENTARY: Voters beware! You can't believe anything political on Facebook

While politicians have always exaggerated, they rarely engaged in outright lying and falsehoods in paid political advertisements.
That would cost them votes, and elections.
Then came social media.
The Federal Trade Commission is charged with protecting consumers from misleading advertisements. It enforces truth in advertising laws so the advertisements you see in print and television are based on facts and scientific research and you won’t be swindled when you buy a product.
With one exception – political advertisements.
Political candidates are permitted to print, broadcast or post outright falsehoods with no negative repercussions. That’s considered free speech protected by the First Amendment.
There were two important news stories you should pay close attention to from last week.
The first was that Rep. Elise Stefanik and her opponent in the 21st Congressional District, Tedra Cobb, raised more than $5 million in the final quarter of 2019.
Five million dollars.
And almost all of that money came from outside the district.
The second story was the announcement that Facebook would not ban political ads like Twitter did last year.
Political advertisements, even those that outright lie, will be permitted on Facebook and there is nothing anyone can do about it.
When Twitter banned political ads last year, Rep. Elise Stefanik suggested that foreign ads that spread misinformation should be removed, but those posted by Americans should be allowed.
She came down on the side of lying in political ads.
That means there is a good chance a good chunk of that $5 million the two congressional candidates raised this past quarter will go toward telling you lies.
Stretching the truth until it rips apart.
Facebook executives continue to defend its logic with some ridiculous malarkey about how the people should be able to “hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public.”
Except, we all know that is not happening.
A good segment of the public is not fact-checking the politicians it follows.
A good portion of the public believes every ad it sees on television and Facebook.
Facts are foreign these days and not considered relevant.
Facebook did agree to tweak its policies in a couple ways that might help.
It will add a feature that allows users to see fewer campaign and political issue ads in their news feeds.
Make sure you find that feature.
Make sure you opt in because there is no point in seeing Facebook political ads that are nothing but lies.
Remember that.
Facebook also said it would add a feature that would allow journalists and outside researchers to scrutinize the types of ads run by campaigns.
I suspect that all that will do is confirm what we already know – we are being lied to by our elected officials.
Political Facebook ads are the new nemesis to our democracy.
Voters beware.
