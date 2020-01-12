COMMENTARY: Voters beware! You can't believe anything political on Facebook

Political advertisements, even those that outright lie, will be permitted on Facebook and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

When Twitter banned political ads last year, Rep. Elise Stefanik suggested that foreign ads that spread misinformation should be removed, but those posted by Americans should be allowed.

She came down on the side of lying in political ads.

That means there is a good chance a good chunk of that $5 million the two congressional candidates raised this past quarter will go toward telling you lies.

Stretching the truth until it rips apart.

Facebook executives continue to defend its logic with some ridiculous malarkey about how the people should be able to “hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public.”

Except, we all know that is not happening.

A good segment of the public is not fact-checking the politicians it follows.

A good portion of the public believes every ad it sees on television and Facebook.

Facts are foreign these days and not considered relevant.