COMMENTARY: Trump just unveiled his latest budget. It screams bad faith

Imagine for a moment that two people running a business together have a dispute over where to invest their funds, so they strike a compromise and write it into their contract. For two years, they agree, a little more than half of the money will go toward plant and equipment, and the rest toward labor costs. A few months later, however, one of them says they’re borrowing too much, so he proposes to cut spending sharply _ but just on labor.

That’s a clear deal-breaker, right? And yet that’s exactly what President Trump is proposing to do in his latest budget: renege on the agreement he struck with congressional Democrats last July by cutting nondefense spending while continuing to increase the defense budget. The share dedicated to defense spending would grow steadily under Trump’s proposal, escalating from 53% this year to 55% in fiscal 2021 and 62% in fiscal 2030.

Trump’s allies argue that the budget deal merely set caps on spending, but that’s a fantasy. Democrats and Republicans fight hard over the numbers because the two caps _ one on defense and the other on nondefense programs _ also effectively set floors. Just as important, these agreements declare what the balance ought to be between the two types of spending. And lawmakers agreed to a two-year deal in 2019 to avoid having another tough budget fight in the months leading up to the presidential election.