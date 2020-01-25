COMMENTARY: Those are more than just old T-shirts in my closet

But I did.

The trip to John Carroll was one of many adventures I had to some obscure pool to see my boy swim.

To get to John Carroll, I took a plane to Pittsburgh, drove two hours to the university near Cleveland, bought the blue and gold T-shirt and got some dinner at a campus pizza joint.

I remember the gloomy pool and my boy doing a season best in the 500 that night. Afterward, I got a couple of minutes to chat with him, caught a movie nearby and drove two hours the next morning back to his college, where I got to see him swim in another meet before having dinner with him. The next day, I took the long way to the airport so I could see the scenery along those Pennsylvania back roads.

I guess it was I who was on the journey.

There are T-shirts from Westminster, Denison, Carnegie Mellon, SUNY Fredonia, Grove City, Kenyon and the College of Wooster.

Each one of those T-shirts represents another adventure, another memory that wasn’t so much about the athletic competition but about staying connected to my boy.

The John Carroll T-shirt is now in the regular rotation in my closet. I started thinking about the stories behind some of my other sartorial choices that my wife has not thrown out yet.