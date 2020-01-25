COMMENTARY: Those are more than just old T-shirts in my closet

I inherited one of my son’s T-shirts over Christmas.
My son competed for his college swim team in western Pennsylvania for four years, and despite the distance, I went to a lot of the meets. Whenever it was a road meet, I would try to get there a little early, find the pool and make a stop at the bookstore where I would buy a T-shirt of the rival college for my son.
My son informed me early in this routine there was no way he was going to wear a T-shirt of a rival college. I didn’t look at it that way.
For me, it was an adventure, a reminder of this collegiate journey he was on; and despite his feelings at the time, I believed someday he would wear that Westminster College T-shirt proudly.
Inevitably, most of the those T-shirts ended up in his bedroom bureau back home, where the only time they saw use was when he was home during Christmas break.
A couple of weeks ago, just after my son returned to school again, I found the John Carroll University T-shirt in my closet.
I told my wife that my son had forgotten his T-shirt.
He doesn’t want it, she told me.
I thought about that for a long while and eventually it started to make sense.
For him, the T-shirt was a reminder of some long ago swim meet where he probably didn’t even remember his performance, or what the pool looked like.
But I did.
The trip to John Carroll was one of many adventures I had to some obscure pool to see my boy swim.
To get to John Carroll, I took a plane to Pittsburgh, drove two hours to the university near Cleveland, bought the blue and gold T-shirt and got some dinner at a campus pizza joint.
I remember the gloomy pool and my boy doing a season best in the 500 that night. Afterward, I got a couple of minutes to chat with him, caught a movie nearby and drove two hours the next morning back to his college, where I got to see him swim in another meet before having dinner with him. The next day, I took the long way to the airport so I could see the scenery along those Pennsylvania back roads.
I guess it was I who was on the journey.
There are T-shirts from Westminster, Denison, Carnegie Mellon, SUNY Fredonia, Grove City, Kenyon and the College of Wooster.
Each one of those T-shirts represents another adventure, another memory that wasn’t so much about the athletic competition but about staying connected to my boy.
The John Carroll T-shirt is now in the regular rotation in my closet. I started thinking about the stories behind some of my other sartorial choices that my wife has not thrown out yet.
There is the T-shirt from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Center in Abilene and another from the William McKinley museum in Canton. Both represent road trips with my brother to see dead presidents.
There is a burnt orange golf shirt from Pebble Beach. I can tell people I didn’t play the famous course, but I did get my wife to take my photo on the 18th green.
There is a forest green long-sleeve shirt from Crabby Bill’s, a long ago reminder of a great Florida dinner at a restaurant with no plates and silverware — just hammers — but where the seafood was amazing.
There are the three Bruce Springsteen concert T-shirts and a gray hoodie from my 2002-2003 tour obsession. They are all holding up pretty well after nearly two decades.
As I pawed through my closet, I found a navy blue long sleeve T-shirt. I had not worn it in some time.
It was from the 2003 Final Four in New Orleans. My trip to help plan a journalism conference 17 years ago meshed with the NCAA national championship game between Syracuse and Kansas.
I scored a ticket at center court in the upper deck of the Super Dome, bought my T-shirt and watched Syracuse win its only national basketball championship.
As it turns out, I’m going to see Glens Falls’ Joe Girard play for Syracuse on Saturday, and since I don’t have any Syracuse gear, I’ve decided to wear the Final Four shirt from 2003.
The real reason is I just want to tell someone my T-shirt is older than the kid wearing No. 11 for Syracuse.
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>