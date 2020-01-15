COMMENTARY: This great economy never reached upstate New York

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to upstate New York, there are economic headwinds.

The economy is not roaring like in many places around the country, and there is an argument to be made that it never fully recovered from the Great Recession in 2008.

E.J. McMahon of the Empire Center backs that up with lots of depressing facts in his paper, “One State, Two Stories.”

I pay close attention to the Empire Center’s work because of its stands for fiscal conservatism and lower taxes. It is an especially good counterpoint to the current administration.

McMahon, whose background includes turns as a journalist, chief fiscal adviser in the Assembly and 30 years as an Albany-based analyst, points out in a recent paper that there are two New Yorks — one upstate and one downstate — with two very different economies.

Most of us already knew that, but McMahon crunched the numbers to show that the upstate economy is closer to rural West Virginia than metropolitan New York City.

If you haven’t been to West Virginia recently, I can attest this is not good.

He points out that upstate New York has gained private sector jobs at one-third the national rate and one-quarter the downstate rate.