COMMENTARY: There was a time when America did the right thing

We were a young nation at the time.
One of the European superpowers began stopping and searching our ships and it looked like we might go to war.
The American president sent a group of three envoys to negotiate with the superpower to keep the peace. When they arrived, the foreign minister would not meet with American envoys. Instead, they were approached by several intermediaries, who stated the foreign minister would be willing to meet if several conditions were satisfied.
They demanded that the United States provide the country with a low-interest loan.
They expected the Americans to pay the claims for all the ships it took.
And finally, they expected the Americans to pay a substantial bribe to the foreign minister.
The American envoys made it clear that they would not pay the bribe and let the president know he might have to prepare for war.
The American people were incensed by the treachery of the foreign country, but the president’s political opponents were suspicious and demanded he publicly release the diplomatic correspondence from overseas.
President John Adams made the information public, substituting the letters W, X, Y and Z for the French intermediaries who demanded to be paid bribes.
The XYZ Affair brought the country to the brink of war with France and tested the young country’s resolve to do the right thing.
Heather Cox Richardson, a professor of history at Boston College, explained in Time magazine why this was such a crucial moment in our country’s history:
“In 1798, less than a decade after the adoption of the Constitution, Americans learned that French diplomats had refused to operate through official channels to keep the two nations from war.”
“It threatened to replace the new country’s government of laws with a government of men whose private connections determined national policy.”
That was wrong then and it is wrong now.
Later, when a pacifist Quaker named George Logan approached the French foreign minister to negotiate a peace, Congress acted and passed “The Logan Act” to criminalize unauthorized diplomatic negotiations.
It was an important lesson to learn for the young country about the dangers of foreign intervention.
It was an important test for the Constitution and the rule of law because good men did the right thing, instead of the pragmatic thing.
The House of Representatives will vote today to pursue articles of impeachment against a sitting president for only the third time.
Ironically, it is about his conduct with another country and whether political favors were tied to his request for a favor.
Two-hundred years later, politicians have not changed.
But for that brief moment in the 1790s, a few brave leaders did the right thing, the moral thing and it helped to strengthen the new world they had built.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star