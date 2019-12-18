COMMENTARY: There was a time when America did the right thing

We were a young nation at the time.

One of the European superpowers began stopping and searching our ships and it looked like we might go to war.

The American president sent a group of three envoys to negotiate with the superpower to keep the peace. When they arrived, the foreign minister would not meet with American envoys. Instead, they were approached by several intermediaries, who stated the foreign minister would be willing to meet if several conditions were satisfied.

They demanded that the United States provide the country with a low-interest loan.

They expected the Americans to pay the claims for all the ships it took.

And finally, they expected the Americans to pay a substantial bribe to the foreign minister.

The American envoys made it clear that they would not pay the bribe and let the president know he might have to prepare for war.

The American people were incensed by the treachery of the foreign country, but the president’s political opponents were suspicious and demanded he publicly release the diplomatic correspondence from overseas.