COMMENTARY: There is a bright spot to the 'Afghanistan Papers'

The Post filed a freedom of information request, seeking Flynn’s “Lessons Learned” interview. At first, staff at SIGAR were helpful, but after Donald Trump was elected president, the SIGAR staff stopped responding to a reporter’s phone calls and emails.

And the day after Flynn was appointed national security adviser in the White House, the FOIA request for his interview was denied.

It was the beginning of a three-year legal battle during which SIGAR routinely missed deadlines for providing information, granted itself 30-day extensions and was generally uncooperative.

The government failed to classify any of the documents as secret until after The Post pushed to make the documents public, then other federal agencies classified some of the material after the fact.

This is the less than glamorous and greatly frustrating work that reporters do behind the scenes while being ridiculed by many in the public who don’t know any better.

All of us should read the work done in the “Afghanistan Papers” to understand how the government — from both parties — regularly lied to the American people about the progress of the war.

This is how newspapers often make a difference.