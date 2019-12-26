COMMENTARY: There is a bright spot to the 'Afghanistan Papers'

While the “Afghanistan Papers” revealed a consistent and pervasive case of top government officials lying about the progress of the war in Afghanistan, including our previous three presidents, there was some good news.
It’s the journalism.
The Washington Post engaged the federal government in a three-year legal battle for information that would ultimately benefit the American people.
It is the type of important work we don’t acknowledge enough.
Consider the commitment this story took to tell.
In 2008, Congress established the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) to investigate waste and fraud in the war zone.
By 2014, the head of the agency, John Sopko, departed from its usual mission of audits and launched a venture titled “Lessons Learned.” The $11 million investigation was meant to diagnose policy failures in Afghanistan, so they would not be repeated.
The “Lessons Learned” staff interviewed more than 600 people with firsthand experience in the war, while granting them anonymity so they would speak candidly about the problems they witnessed.
In the summer of 2016, The Washington Post learned that retired Army general Michael Flynn — yes, that Michael Flynn — had given a lengthy interview criticizing the war in Afghanistan.
The Post filed a freedom of information request, seeking Flynn’s “Lessons Learned” interview. At first, staff at SIGAR were helpful, but after Donald Trump was elected president, the SIGAR staff stopped responding to a reporter’s phone calls and emails.
And the day after Flynn was appointed national security adviser in the White House, the FOIA request for his interview was denied.
It was the beginning of a three-year legal battle during which SIGAR routinely missed deadlines for providing information, granted itself 30-day extensions and was generally uncooperative.
The government failed to classify any of the documents as secret until after The Post pushed to make the documents public, then other federal agencies classified some of the material after the fact.
This is the less than glamorous and greatly frustrating work that reporters do behind the scenes while being ridiculed by many in the public who don’t know any better.
All of us should read the work done in the “Afghanistan Papers” to understand how the government — from both parties — regularly lied to the American people about the progress of the war.
This is how newspapers often make a difference.
Remember, it was The Washington Post that relentlessly tracked the Watergate case.
It was The Washington Post that uncovered the horrible treatment veterans received at Walter Reed Hospital.
And it was The Washington Post that uncovered the torture abuses by the CIA.
Yet, too often, I hear people condemn the work of great national newspapers like The Washington Post and the New York Times because their editorial boards take progressive stands on their opinion pages.
That’s short-sighted.
We need to consider the value of the journalism and embrace it.
So when SIGAR refused to provide the Flynn interview, The Post appealed that decision, and in March 2017, submitted another FOIA request for the hundreds of other interviews the SIGAR staff had done.
By October 2017, The Post decided to sue the inspector general in U.S. District Court, a move the paper said could cost it hundreds of thousands of dollars. Few newspapers can afford to take on the federal government anymore, but The Post did.
This is the Fourth Estate at work.
This is the type of work that keeps our government honest.
Two months later, SIGAR released a 10-page transcript of the Flynn interview and agreed to disclose hundreds of other interviews.
But in February 2018, SIGAR’s lawyer said the agency was prohibited from disclosing the identity of anyone it interviewed who wanted to remain anonymous.
In November 2018, The Post filed a second lawsuit, seeking the interview records.
SIGAR buckled and agreed to release the interviews gradually over time.
By August 2019, SIGAR released the final group of documents — 428 different interviews — but withheld the names of 366 people.
The Post asked a federal judge to force SIGAR to give up the names, arguing the public had a right to know who criticized the war and asserting that the government had misled the American people.
“It is clear from the interview records that SIGAR has released thus far to The Post that many senior U.S. officials — in sharp contrast to reassuring public statements made by the White House and Pentagon over 18 years — privately viewed the war as an unmitigated disaster,” Post lawyer Charles Tobin wrote.
“There is an extraordinary compelling public interest in disclosing the identity” of government officials and others “who criticized U.S, policy in such frank and forthright terms,” Tobin wrote. “It matters greatly if the person worked in the White House, at the U.S. military headquarters in Kabul or in a less visible role.”
The judge has still not made a decision, but The Post went ahead and printed the documents and names anyway.
Because we all have been lied to about the war.
And the only reason we know that is the work of The Washington Post.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter @kentingley