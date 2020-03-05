COMMENTARY: There has got to be a better way to choose a president

They would need to meet with local newspaper editorial boards and appear on local television in each state of the union.

Few of us understand the outdated primary schedule that places a ridiculous amount of emphasis on Iowa and New Hampshire.

There should be a National Primary Day on July 4 before the presidential election, when each state votes on the same day. Neither Iowa nor New Hampshire would have any more influence than any other state.

What better way to show our patriotism than to spend a few moments at the polls on the Fourth of July. The presidential campaign could begin after that and last just four months.

It is time for an overhaul.

The presidential campaign would cost less and be less confusing for the voters. Other countries have legislated the length of political campaigns, so why can’t we, too?

In most local communities, there are standards of how early political signs can be displayed before Election Day.

It’s a good policy.

We need to apply that same standard to national politics as well.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.