COMMENTARY: There has got to be a better way to choose a president

The people no longer select the president of the United States, they are sold one.
It has become an advertising and marketing campaign of unprecedented scope and sophistication. Candidates are products.
If President Dwight Eisenhower was leaving office today, he would warn the American people about the “election industrial complex” instead of the “military industrial complex.”
Winning elections is big business and it has become relentless, with the next campaign starting immediately after Election Day.
Opensecrets.org reports that $6.5 billion was spent on the 2016 presidential campaign.
Politico estimates more than $12 billion will be spent this year selecting the president and members of Congress. The spending becomes more prolific every year.
There has got to be a better way.
The campaigns are too long.
The candidates are too dependent on the kindness of billionaires, corporations and special interest groups.
And advertising and social media have become so sophisticated in appealing to our worst basic fears that we rarely rely on intellect and common sense.
It’s like choosing the Oscar for Best Picture after watching a movie’s trailer.
During my lifetime, the voters have more often chosen unproven and inexperienced politicians — John Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — rather than seasoned statesman to be our president.
Sometimes the flavor of the moment has worked out, other times it has not.
The sad reality is that political chaos — just witness some of the Democratic debates this election season — has become the norm, and we are all a bit overwhelmed.
Who can keep up?
The role of advertising has become the overriding reality behind most of our choices.
There has got to be a better way.
They have this television show called “The Voice,” where professional singers must choose an amateur singer they want to coach. The gimmick is that they must do it while facing away from the performer. They must make their decision based solely on the contestant’s voice and not their looks, dress or stage presence.
Imagine if we could choose a president just on their ideas instead of an attack ad based on dubious information.
That misinformation has to be eliminated.
Without those advertisements, candidates would need to hold political forums all over the country and take their case to the people.
They would need to meet with local newspaper editorial boards and appear on local television in each state of the union.
Few of us understand the outdated primary schedule that places a ridiculous amount of emphasis on Iowa and New Hampshire.
There should be a National Primary Day on July 4 before the presidential election, when each state votes on the same day. Neither Iowa nor New Hampshire would have any more influence than any other state.
What better way to show our patriotism than to spend a few moments at the polls on the Fourth of July. The presidential campaign could begin after that and last just four months.
It is time for an overhaul.
The presidential campaign would cost less and be less confusing for the voters. Other countries have legislated the length of political campaigns, so why can’t we, too?
In most local communities, there are standards of how early political signs can be displayed before Election Day.
It’s a good policy.
We need to apply that same standard to national politics as well.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.