COMMENTARY: The sky is not falling on upstate New York

This column includes a few figures, but please don’t let that stop you from reading about the way some people, for political reasons, are falsely portraying upstate New York as a basket case that is bleeding population so fast it will soon be dead.
These exaggerations reached a peak recently when David Little, director of the Rural Schools Association, spoke at a forum in Warrensburg and said 1.4 million people have moved out of New York over the last decade, almost all of them from upstate.
“We had this 'Grapes of Wrath' exodus,” he said.
No, we didn’t.
“The Grapes of Wrath,” a novel by John Steinbeck, is set during the 1930s, the Dust Bowl period in Oklahoma and surrounding states. During that drought-stricken decade, as the depleted soil was pulled up into the air and whirled across hundreds of miles, some 2 or 3 million people moved out of the Plains states.
At the same time, in-migration to the Plains states fell dramatically, as families avoided the unfolding disaster.
Any discussion of population change must include figures on both sides of the equation — not only deaths but births too, not only the number of people leaving a state but the number moving in.
You have free articles remaining.
What you hear from people like Little and many others (like Doug Beaty, locally), is the negative half of the equation, without the positive. But if New York loses 1.4 million people over a decade and gains 1.5 million, then the population goes up, and that is approximately what happened.
The naysayers have a political point they’re trying to make — usually, that high taxes are driving residents out of New York to lower-taxed states. In the same breath, they will tell you that New York City has been gaining population while upstate has been losing it, which contradicts their original point, since taxes are higher in New York City than upstate.
Look at the figures, and you will see that, over the last decade, the state population has gone up just a little. New York City, the largest city in the country, gained about 375,000 people, while upstate lost a little more than 300,000.
Yes, people are trickling out of upstate. It's a problem, but it's not a crisis like the Dust Bowl. Taxes might be a small part of the reason people are leaving, but rural areas nationwide have been losing folks, including in states with low taxes.
Shifts away from rural industries like farming, logging and mining — along with increasing automation in those industries — and toward jobs in technology are the biggest drivers of the migration trend. Also, cities like New York are much safer than they were a few decades ago, while rural areas have become ground zero for societal breakdowns like the opioid crisis.
It’s good to point out that young people have been leaving upstate as they seek opportunities and excitement in urban areas. But it’s unhelpful to blame taxes — and by extension, the Cuomo administration — for all our problems. The more we put the blame in the wrong place, the less likely we are to make the changes we need to.
We can’t match the economic opportunities of places like New York City, but we can offer a better quality of life. That is what we should be emphasizing — the lack of traffic and noise and pollution, the beautiful lakes and mountains, the hiking and biking trails, the safe communities and neighborhood schools, the thriving arts and culture scene, the healthy meat and cheese and produce from local farms.
We’ve got a lot to offer. We bear no resemblance to Oklahoma of the 1930s.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.