COMMENTARY: The sky is not falling on upstate New York

The naysayers have a political point they’re trying to make — usually, that high taxes are driving residents out of New York to lower-taxed states. In the same breath, they will tell you that New York City has been gaining population while upstate has been losing it, which contradicts their original point, since taxes are higher in New York City than upstate.

Look at the figures, and you will see that, over the last decade, the state population has gone up just a little. New York City, the largest city in the country, gained about 375,000 people, while upstate lost a little more than 300,000.

Yes, people are trickling out of upstate. It's a problem, but it's not a crisis like the Dust Bowl. Taxes might be a small part of the reason people are leaving, but rural areas nationwide have been losing folks, including in states with low taxes.

Shifts away from rural industries like farming, logging and mining — along with increasing automation in those industries — and toward jobs in technology are the biggest drivers of the migration trend. Also, cities like New York are much safer than they were a few decades ago, while rural areas have become ground zero for societal breakdowns like the opioid crisis.