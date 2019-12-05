Having heard about Joe Biden’s bus tour through Iowa and the slogan —"No malarkey!" — painted on the side of the bus, I’m thinking Biden shouldn’t stop there with the old-fashioned expostulations but should embrace them as his personal brand.
“He has already done that,” I hear some of you saying, slightly exasperated.
“Pshaw,” I say. He can do better.
He is already a bit of a flibbertigibbet, as everyone knows, and instead of trying to squelch it, he should give in and go whole hog.
"No malarkey!" is OK. But what about tomfoolery? Balderdash? Phony baloney? I hope we’re not going to have any of those sorts of nonsense, either, and I'd like Joe Biden to speak out against them.
“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden once said about Donald Trump, in reference to the decidedly not funny language Trump used in the “Access Hollywood” tape.
“Behind the gym?” Is that a saying?
Maybe he meant “behind the shed,” which is sometimes used as a reference to what can happen to an unwanted or sick dog or other pet who gets taken out of sight by a parent armed with a gun.
He could also improve upon “beat the hell out of him.” I’d suggest giving him “a knuckle sandwich” or “introducing his face to Mr. Fist” or knocking him about so thoroughly he “puts him on Queer Street.”
Heavens to Betsy! A world of exclamatory adventures awaits Joe Biden. I’ve been disturbed to see his occasional verbal faltering in debates and the way he would clam up when told he had reached the end of his allotted time. Other candidates kept blathering. Beto O’Rourke kept bobbing like a Dippy Bird. Joe B. could at least continue to blab long enough to finish his thought.
Maybe he gets stymied because he’s avoiding a silly phrase that has popped into his mind but he can’t think of what else to say — I’ve been there! The solution is to say that silly phrase, loudly. Let it out — maybe it won’t seem so silly then, and it can’t be worse than the mean mix of gobbledygook that comes out of our current president’s mouth.
People talk funny. Just listen sometime to spoken words as if they were being written on a page — “read” them with your mind — and you’ll see how fractured and compressed and repetitive and opaque our conversation is.
Frequently, we say the opposite of what we mean: “I could care less” is just the tip of the iceberg of our unintelligible talk.
So I don’t think voters are going to hold Joe Biden’s garble against him. I do think a lot of people held it against President Obama that he was too well-spoken. It’s hard to relate to a guy who uses a lot of subordinate clauses properly when he’s answering questions impromptu.
What about a guy who makes crude fun of people who have criticized him, who exaggerates their flaws and puffs up his own strengths? That sort of guy appeals to the part of all of us that is sensitive to every slight and gratified by every compliment.
“Rage!” begins the “Iliad” (or “wrath!” or some variation of that), in reference to the anger of Achilles, which proved fruitful for storytellers and disastrous for others, including Achilles himself. That is what happens when you give in to the anger, even though it's awfully tempting and temporarily satisfying.
But why not try a lighter mood exemplified by a lighter word, like “pshaw” or “poppycock” or “hooey”? Joe Biden is on to something.
