COMMENTARY: Stefanik's senior adviser is one of the worst choices she has made

Two or three years ago, during one of Elise Stefanik’s visits to the Post-Star office, she said something kind about the project my wife and I have undertaken, writing about our journey through Alzheimer’s disease.

She cared about the subject and had been following our work and appreciated it, she said.

I liked that very much, not because she is a member of Congress but because she is a human being, and the kindness of other people has meant a lot to me during this time.

Her kindness was an example of what I have always believed, that our humanity is more important than our politics and can connect us despite differences.

Last year, an employee at the paper was out for a week and it fell to me to make the calls to confirm letters to the editor. While doing that, I realized that Stefanik’s campaign had been recruiting teenagers in Saratoga County to research certain topics and write on them in letters to the paper. I made several calls to confirm the story then wrote a blog post about it.