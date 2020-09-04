Commentary: Stefanik's double game is exposed by her votes

But for those who look at the substance of a congresswoman’s job, it’s puzzling to see how far Stefanik has strayed from the party line.

Mitt Romney, no friend of Trump’s, has a Trump score of 81.6% over the past two years, 17 percentage points higher than Stefanik’s.

Stefanik is young. Perhaps she is looking ahead to the post-Trump era, which could begin in a few months, and calculating that it will be better to have a record she can defend as independent.

New York’s congressional districts will be redrawn for the 2022 election, a process that Democrats will almost certainly control. Stefanik’s NY 21, now dominated by Republicans, could become a much more balanced and, for her, difficult to win district.

She also could be thinking about leaving electoral politics, either voluntarily or at voters’ insistence, and prefers, in that case, her resume look reasonable and not like, for instance, Matt Gaetz’s. He is the unbalanced young congressman from Florida. His Trump score for the past two years is 90.8%.