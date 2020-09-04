Commentary: Stefanik's double game is exposed by her votes

On Aug. 22, Elise Stefanik voted for sending additional money to the U.S. Postal Service and prohibiting the agency, now being run by Trump puppet Louis DeJoy, from continuing to degrade the service. President Trump opposed the bill.
Stefanik has been breaking from Trump, on votes, frequently this term. Fivethirtyeight, the blog that looks at politics, sports and other subjects through a statistical lens, has a measure for members of Congress it calls the “Trump score,” based on how often the member votes with President Trump.
During Trump’s first two years in office (2017-18), Stefanik voted with him 89.6% of the time. But over the past two years, her Trump score fell to 64.6%.
In addition to backing the Postal Service when Trump wouldn’t, Stefanik opposed him on the following issues (among others) last year and this year:
• She supported disaster aid for Puerto Rico;
• She voted to require violence prevention plans at social service and health care workplaces;
• She backed reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank;
• She voted to ban new uranium mines near the Grand Canyon;
• She opposed withdrawal of troops from Syria;
• She voted to overturn Trump’s emergency declaration for border wall funding;
• She voted to ban drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico;
• She voted to block Trump from withdrawing from the Paris agreement on climate change;
• She condemned the Trump administration for calling on courts to invalidate the Affordable Care Act;
• She disapproved of Trump’s plan to lift sanctions on three Russian companies.
She also tallied several votes to fund federal government operations that Trump opposed because money for a border wall was not included.
The big drop in Stefanik’s support for Trump’s policies is especially intriguing since it comes at the same time her defense of the president and cheerleading for him has increased.
On Thursday, for instance, she posted this tweet: “New Yorkers love @realDonaldTrump! We would warmly welcome the president in Upstate New York! My district loved when he visited Fort Drum. Thousands of Trump 2020 flags across NY21 and boat parades galore!”
She’s probably right that, with this president, a bunch of exclamation points can more than make up for lukewarm legislative support.
In her own campaigning, she also flatters him through imitation, mimicking his puerile use of nicknames and his fact-free rhetorical style.
But for those who look at the substance of a congresswoman’s job, it’s puzzling to see how far Stefanik has strayed from the party line.
Mitt Romney, no friend of Trump’s, has a Trump score of 81.6% over the past two years, 17 percentage points higher than Stefanik’s.
Stefanik is young. Perhaps she is looking ahead to the post-Trump era, which could begin in a few months, and calculating that it will be better to have a record she can defend as independent.
New York’s congressional districts will be redrawn for the 2022 election, a process that Democrats will almost certainly control. Stefanik’s NY 21, now dominated by Republicans, could become a much more balanced and, for her, difficult to win district.
She also could be thinking about leaving electoral politics, either voluntarily or at voters’ insistence, and prefers, in that case, her resume look reasonable and not like, for instance, Matt Gaetz’s. He is the unbalanced young congressman from Florida. His Trump score for the past two years is 90.8%.
Stefanik does a plausible imitation of a Trump true-believer, with her exclamation points, speed-grilling of impeachment witnesses and twitter hectoring. She has even begun dabbling in false accusations, a strategy that backfired this week when Jerry Moore, an editor at The Watertown Times, eviscerated her latest claim. His column ran Thursday on The Post-Star opinion page.
But her votes expose the game she is playing. Her shout-outs to Trump are meant to please his local supporters as Election Day approaches. But her record looks ahead to the day Trump’s favor doesn’t matter, when she will need a way to appeal to voters who see him for the venal and mean-spirited man he is.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
