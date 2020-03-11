COMMENTARY: Stefanik reaps what she sows

Certainly, she has seen the video of the rallies outside her office of local residents hurling obscenities at each other.

What sticks out most about this incident is her choice to almost immediately politicize the note further and portray herself as an innocent victim.

Rep. Stefanik is absolutely a victim here, but not an innocent one.

She should not be subjected to anonymous threatening notes while simply going about her daily routine.

But her job is a dirty one.

While members of Congress were once held in high esteem, that is simply not the case anymore. More than ever, the way they campaign and how they win elections and gain power is held in low regard.

The truth has been a casualty for some time.

Rep. Stefanik’s attacks on congressional colleagues and the twisting of the truth time and time again are being noticed as she perpetuates political stereotypes. It is making some angry. And as the note on her car shows, irrationally angry in some cases.

But Rep. Stefanik must understand that she continues to add fuel to the fire.

She continues to be part of the problem that divides our small communities.