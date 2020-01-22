COMMENTARY: Stefanik now has to defend all of Trump's lies

Except, nobody laughs anymore. Many just shared the story.

When that happened with the washing machine story, Snopes.com, one of the first and most trusted fact-checkers, felt the need to fact-check the washing machine story because it felt some readers “missed” that it was satire.

This is the world we now live in with some people ready to believe anything — no matter how ridiculous — and others unwilling to believe anything, no matter how much the information is corroborated.

I found the washing machine story on the website “RealClear Politics,” which, depending on who you use for a source, is described as conservative-leaning and describes its mission on fact-checking the fact-checkers to see how they are fact-checking and whether that leads to bias as well.

Now we are seeing studies of whether the fact-checkers have bias.

I hope they do it straight.

The country needs to be able to believe in facts again.

It needs to be able to count on elected officials who will tell the truth at least once in a while.