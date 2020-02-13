COMMENTARY: Stefanik joins legion of mean tweeters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Teigen is a carnivore. She recently put out a cookbook that includes meat and dairy recipes. Photos of her meals from her Instagram account show, among other things, pork chops, sausage, eggs, prosciutto-wrapped chicken breasts and a Doritos Locos Taco.

In stories a couple of years ago, Mark Hamill talked about dieting to lose weight for his reappearance in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He said he was cutting out butter and skipping his stops at In-N-Out Burger. So it seems safe to assume he, too, has nothing against dairy farmers.

There isn’t much online on Zach Braff’s diet, except for an article about how he stuffed himself with eggs and chicken to bulk up for his role in “Garden State” in 2004. So, he’s not a vegan either, nor a dairy-hater, unless things have changed.

The notion that accepting donations from people who follow a vegan diet makes you a hater of dairy farmers is silly. But the claim makes no sense when the donors themselves are enthusiastic consumers of meat and dairy.

Whether Teigen, Hamill and Braff are really D-List celebrities, as Stefanik asserts, must be left to the judgment of those who keep track of such things and care about them.