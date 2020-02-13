COMMENTARY: Stefanik joins legion of mean tweeters

On Monday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik posted a puzzling tweet, at least for those of us who did not watch the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Here is the tweet:
“Last night was a big night for TaxinTedra’s top Hollywood donors at The Oscars. They spent the evening attacking dairy farms. TaxinTedra is the ToastofTinseltown (D-List only, let’s be honest!) embracing their (here there was a drawing of a bag of money) & Far-Left views as they sneer at hardworking NY21 farmers.”
The mocking tone of the tweet, simplification of issues and name-calling is unfortunately typical of Twitter, especially among followers of President Donald Trump, whose own tweets have a similar tone.
Beyond the unfunny insults is a confusing description of the Oscars ceremony as an “evening attacking dairy farms.”
Really? Without a host, did the Hollywood actors and directors and assorted others decide the evening’s theme would be “milk products and why we hate them?”
It turns out, one actor who won an Oscar, Joaquin Phoenix, who has followed a vegan diet since childhood, used a bit of his time onstage to object to what he sees as the cruelty of dairy farming. What this has to do with Tedra Cobb is not clear.
After Stefanik gained notoriety during the impeachment proceedings with outspoken defenses of President Trump, lots of money was donated from people across the country to both her and Cobb. A few of Cobb’s donors were celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen, Mark Hamill and Zach Braff, according to a story in the Albany Times Union.
You have free articles remaining.
Teigen is a carnivore. She recently put out a cookbook that includes meat and dairy recipes. Photos of her meals from her Instagram account show, among other things, pork chops, sausage, eggs, prosciutto-wrapped chicken breasts and a Doritos Locos Taco.
In stories a couple of years ago, Mark Hamill talked about dieting to lose weight for his reappearance in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He said he was cutting out butter and skipping his stops at In-N-Out Burger. So it seems safe to assume he, too, has nothing against dairy farmers.
There isn’t much online on Zach Braff’s diet, except for an article about how he stuffed himself with eggs and chicken to bulk up for his role in “Garden State” in 2004. So, he’s not a vegan either, nor a dairy-hater, unless things have changed.
The notion that accepting donations from people who follow a vegan diet makes you a hater of dairy farmers is silly. But the claim makes no sense when the donors themselves are enthusiastic consumers of meat and dairy.
Whether Teigen, Hamill and Braff are really D-List celebrities, as Stefanik asserts, must be left to the judgment of those who keep track of such things and care about them.
It does also seem unlikely that, with a handful of celebrity donors, Tedra Cobb is the “toast of Tinseltown.” If they were toasting her, though, would they be raising a glass of milk? And would it be whole milk or 2 percent? (As long as it’s not skim milk — please).
Generalizations about any group of people are bound to be wrong, and Stefanik’s generalizations about the crowd at the Academy Awards as people who “sneer at hardworking NY21 farmers” and embrace “Far-Left views” is wrong.
Actors are people, too, and so are all the other folks who work to get movies made. Some grew up on farms and lots of them like to eat meat and eggs and cheese. Some are Republicans.
This year’s Oscars meals included a lot of vegetable dishes, but meat was served, too. Diet can be influenced by politics but it isn’t determined by it, and you can’t predict what someone is going to order for lunch by their profession.
Otherwise, if Stefanik’s characterization of movie-makers as far-left dairy-haters was correct, Arnold Schwarzenegger would have been the celery-crunching Democratic governor of California for eight years and Ronald Reagan the chai-sipping, tofu-slurping Democratic president of the United States.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.