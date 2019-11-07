Twitter recently banned political ads.
But what it really did was rid itself of lying politicians. That is the real problem facing social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.
So Twitter got out of the business.
Good for them.
Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, said at the time that political ads include “unchecked, misleading information, micro-targeting and deepfakes,” which change video, audio and other images so the consumer is unable to determine what is real and what is not.
The Twitter folks had the courage to say they didn’t know how to police it.
Rep. Elise Stefanik seemed especially concerned about the Twitter rights of her constituents in the 21st Congressional District this week, even though only 22 percent of adults in the U.S. use Twitter. I suspect even fewer use it in the 21st Congressional District.
If you are not familiar with Twitter — and I suspect many of you are not — it is an app you can get on your phone that allows you to post comments as long as they are fewer than 280 characters. You can follow any number of people on Twitter and they can follow you. That’s how you get to see each other’s tweets.
Rep. Stefanik was concerned enough about Twitter banning political ads that she posted seven tweets Monday morning in rapid succession.
She said she believes that “individuals, organizations and campaigns should be able to share their message directly to voters.”
You should pay attention to that.
What she is saying is that she wants an unfiltered message that is not open to questions or scrutiny from traditional reporters in the media.
She actually told the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that in a phone interview when they asked her about Facebook’s policy of not removing paid advertisements that spread misinformation. She told the Daily Enterprise she wants Facebook to remove falsehoods posted by foreign influencers but not domestic campaigns.
That is stunning.
She opposes lying by foreign entities, but she believes that misinformation from American politicians is fine.
“There are examples where there is disinformation from foreign nations; we absolutely need to crack down on that,” Rep. Stefanik told the Daily Enterprise. “But when it comes to campaigns and candidates, we’re responsible for the content that we’re putting out there.”
Unfortunately, Rep. Stefanik has not lived up to her end of the bargain.
She has a spotty record in this regard, as media fact checks have found some of her campaign ads to be, at best, misleading, and, at worst, outright lies.
The editorial board of this newspaper asked her several months ago to make a commitment that she would not lie in her campaign ads.
The editorial board never heard back from Rep. Stefanik.
In the same interview with the Daily Enterprise, she said she believes voters can determine whether an advertised political message is true or not.
At best, that is naive thinking, at worst it lays the groundwork to employ misinformation through her campaign ads.
This appears to be a strategy for the long term, so she can do fewer appearances and town hall meetings with the voters.
She will instead use social media to connect with voters.
Rep. Stefanik makes an argument with her tweets that political ads on social media allow underfunded challengers to compete.
I suggest addressing campaign finance reform to level the playing field is a better use of her time, but I doubt that is being considered.
What is so appalling is that the real issue here is not “freedom of speech” for political candidates, but their inability to tell the truth in their own advertising.
And worse, Rep. Stefanik thinks that is OK.
Considering all that is going on in Washington, and all the problems confronting residents of the 21st Congressional District, Rep. Stefanik might want to spend her energy on something more important than what Twitter chooses to allow on its platform.
If you agree or don’t agree, you should tweet about it. It may be the only way that Rep. Stefanik will get the message.
Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called “The Front Page.” He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.
Tell me how you differ by banning most that disagree with you from commenting on your articles? You seem to be pushing the words of the 1st amendment when it fits your agenda but rally to have it squashed when you don’t agree with the message.
That's almost as stunning as ABC squashing a 2016 news story about a billionaire pedophile connected closely to Bill Clinton and many influential people. Meanwhile, who knows how many young girls were raped! This to protect Hillary's failed presidential campaign. Lack of news, but not fake.
I stepped out to get lunch today and missed three Trump crimes, six right-wing lies, and two Stefanik rabid tweets....
It funny how the PS is calling out Elise, but all your “fake news” and slanted, biased opinions are somehow defended and explained under the premise of freedom of the press. The hypocrisy you all practice is terrible.
Kamala Harris and Elizaberh Warren agree with Elise on this issue but I guess they should not be criticized due to their politics.
They do? Really? Well, this on Warren from the NYT last month: --------- "Elizabeth Warren is playing a game of dare with Facebook. The Democratic presidential candidate bought a political ad on the social network this past week that purposefully includes false claims about Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, and President Trump to goad the social network to remove misinformation in political ads ahead of the 2020 presidential election." -------- Doesn't sound like she supports Stefanik's views on allowing false political ads online to me. (But then again, I'm not spreading rabid-right propaganda.)
Yesterday, not last month, she attacked the new twitter policy this article is referencing, not facebook.
I don't think Stefanik and Warren have the same concerns over Twitter's new policy. This is what Warren tweeted on Nov. 5: ————-"Twitter's new ad policy will allow fossil fuel companies to buy ads defending themselves and spreading misleading info—but won't allow organizations fighting the climate crisis to buy ads holding those companies accountable. We need accountability." —————- Not the same as Stefanik's concern over political campaign and candidate ads.
Funny, politicians and lawyers prevaricate most every time they talk, and yes, it is protected. They found out long time ago, average voter has the intelligence of a knot hole, and a memory measured in seconds, just look at how they vote.
If you can't trust a candidate's campaign... how can you trust that candidate when they are elected?
Your derangement syndrome is peaking again Mr. editor. I think your problem is you or the MSM can't control her tweets like you can with an interview where you can twist her words around to meet your narratives and it drives you swamp creatures crazy. Why not blog about the corruption on your side of the isle. Like the fake dozier to try and remove a sitting President, the fake whistle blower to try and remove a sitting President and the unfair one sided hearings, the quid pro quo of the Biden's. the illegal server of the Clintons The suicides of anyone with dirt on the Clintons and on and on. You should be proud of being on the bottom of the swamp.
Responsible news outlets don't report false conspiracy theories and other lies like the propaganda you're referencing in your comment.
Voters should not forget that she had constituents, who were at her public office during regular office hours to redress grievance (pause here for a moment and read the Declaration of Independence), arrested for trespass.
Call it what it is: Candidate-approved propaganda. Similar to the government-sponsored propaganda we see on Fox News.
No surprise here. Stefanik worked in the Bush White House and was talk by the ultimate dirty trickster, Karl Rove. She did debate coaching for Lying Ryan. She is a bought and paid for REP puppet with most of her financial support coming from the military industrial complex companies and outside the district donors. Let's hope by next year the people of the district will have figured out its time for her to go. She follows whatever Trump and the party says to do.
All true, still, if she puts a proverbial knife through Shifty's heart, she will have served a purpose. Then we can vote her into oblivion.
