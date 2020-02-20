COMMENTARY: State largesse should get spread around Adirondacks

TUPPER LAKE — The Cuomo administration has been pouring money into the Olympic Regional Development Authority in Lake Placid, which is great for Lake Placid, the Adirondack village with the least need for help from the state.

In the Adirondack Park, as elsewhere, the rich get richer and everyone else limps along.

Most towns and villages in the Adirondacks are in a sorry state — population dwindling, school enrollments falling, businesses closing. It's not a depression, but a chronic quasi-recession, in which local people keep their hopes up and now and then a developer or a business comes in that shows some promise, but over time, nothing gets better.

Tupper Lake is a good example. It's a beautiful village with a proud logging history and a tradition of coming together for community causes.

For several seasons, citizens raised money and worked shifts for no pay to open Big Tupper ski area, but it proved too big a job for volunteers. A development that was going to bring in seasonal residents and renovate and run the ski center has fallen apart, so that piece of the local economy is missing now, like much of the logging and so much else.

A petition started locally is asking the state, through ORDA, to take over Big Tupper, and it should.