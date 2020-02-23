COMMENTARY: Sometimes you just have to give the other side a hug

There was a photograph published in the Adirondack Daily Enterprise of Sen. Betty Little being hugged by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during an event in Saranac Lake this past week.
He was thanking her for her service.
He said his decade-long working relationship with Little was an example of how politicians can reach across the aisle to make progress.
He was acknowledging how much she cared about the people she served, because no matter what your political beliefs, that type of commitment is still valued and treasured, even by someone in the opposing party.
It may be the only common ground any of us will find with Gov. Cuomo.
But I’ll get back to that later.
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s grasp of world issues and government policy is far superior to mine in every way.
I would never dispute that.
But I know something about words and their power.
I know something about their misuse.
So as a constituent of hers, I have a problem with the way Rep. Stefanik uses her words, the way she has weaponized her words to divide us here in the North Country.
She answered that criticism this week the way so many politicians do these days, she attacked.
She portrayed me as an enemy instead of a constituent.
I don’t like the way Rep. Stefanik has characterized her re-election as a battle of good vs. evil while pitting neighbor against neighbor.
I’m one of her many constituents, but I hope I still matter, even when I criticize her and attempt to hold her accountable for her words.
I’ve lived here 32 years, so I know something about the kindness and generosity of the people who live here.
I’ve seen countless acts where our community has rallied to help people in trouble.
I’ve seen us build a downtown theater, fund expansions to the hospital, rally around our sports teams, get up at the crack of dawn to celebrate our young people at Teen Excellence breakfasts and that single kindness from 30 years ago when a neighbor used his snowblower at the end of my driveway when I had just a shovel.
I never asked if he was a Republican or Democrat.
It’s a great place to live, because of those people.
I wish Rep. Stefanik had that experience. It’s one of the flaws on her Harvard resume. She doesn’t know us because she has not really lived among us.
Her life experience does not appear to include the struggle that so many have to pay the bills or afford health care.
It doesn’t include sleepless nights when you are worrying how you are going to fund your children’s education.
If she had ever lived here, if she had those types of life experiences, if she hadn’t cut her teeth professionally in the dog-eat-dog world of national politics, she might reconsider how she chooses to campaign and what words she chooses to use.
She chooses to stereotype.
She chooses to divide.
You have free articles remaining.
My experience with the people of this community is that it doesn’t matter to my neighbors if you are a Democrat or Republican.
It doesn’t matter if you are conservative or liberal in your beliefs.
We all go to the Memorial Day parade.
We all stand for the National Anthem before hockey games.
We celebrate births, mourn deaths and hope for a better future over beer and chicken wings.
This past week, Rep. Stefanik took the unusual step of issuing a press release to attack me, because I dared to criticize her attempts to divide us and condemn her words.
I guess that’s what you learn in Washington.
How to attack your constituents.
There was nothing false in my critique of the congresswoman.
I think we all should care that if you criticize Rep. Stefanik, you are now the enemy.
I’ve been writing this column for a couple decades.
I’ve been telling the stories of neighbors, readers in trouble and public servants in both parties.
I care about telling those stories.
I relish telling those stories.
So I also care about the way Rep. Stefanik is trying to divide us.
I care that she never cared to reach out to the men and women I consider my second family here at the newspaper after we were threatened by someone her campaign considered a supporter.
That goes to the heart of what she stands for.
Winning has become more important than right and wrong for national politicians like Stefanik, and it doesn’t matter what carnage you leave in your wake.
Forty years from now as Rep. Stefanik winds up her own career, I suspect we will not see a photograph of her embracing a Democratic governor.
That’s not allowed in her world.
I suspect it never will be. She considers them the enemy.
If you don’t believe me, you just have to read her own words.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.</&box_em>
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.