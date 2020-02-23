COMMENTARY: Sometimes you just have to give the other side a hug

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There was a photograph published in the Adirondack Daily Enterprise of Sen. Betty Little being hugged by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during an event in Saranac Lake this past week.

He was thanking her for her service.

He said his decade-long working relationship with Little was an example of how politicians can reach across the aisle to make progress.

He was acknowledging how much she cared about the people she served, because no matter what your political beliefs, that type of commitment is still valued and treasured, even by someone in the opposing party.

It may be the only common ground any of us will find with Gov. Cuomo.

But I’ll get back to that later.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s grasp of world issues and government policy is far superior to mine in every way.

I would never dispute that.

But I know something about words and their power.

I know something about their misuse.

So as a constituent of hers, I have a problem with the way Rep. Stefanik uses her words, the way she has weaponized her words to divide us here in the North Country.