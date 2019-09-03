Now is the time when the summer people start to leave. I’m one of them. I’ve been visiting the Glens Falls area since I married a native New Yorker 35 years ago. Since 2001, when corporate beneficence allowed my husband to retire at 50, I moved up the ladder from a mere tourist to a part-time New Yorker.
This I know because, year-round, when a weather map appears on a TV screen, my eyes look first to squarish Colorado but then — automatically — they search out the weird shape of New York on the upper right.
When I hear Gov. Andrew Cuomo on NPR, I suddenly realize he’s not just some East Coast politician — he’s my governor, too ... sort of. A couple of years ago I saw Sen. Charles Schumer at the Duchess County Fair, and he reached out and shook my hand as if I were a real constituent.
And when I check out the sports stats in the morning newspaper, I look first to the Colorado Rockies (terrible this year) but then to ... this summer, that is ... the Boston Red Sox. Hurrah! The Yanks are more than 15 games ahead! Yanks rule! World Series, here they (we) come!
The first time my mom visited our summer home, she said she finally understood why New York is called the Empire State. It has everything, mom said: Mountains, seacoast, big cities, little towns, rolling farmland, lakes.
Most of my summer neighbors, some of whom come from families who’ve been visiting our little part of Lake Luzerne since 1915, reside in New York City. Each has a 9/11 story — and I’ve asked to hear every one of them. These New Yorkers amaze me when they recall seeing Jackie Kennedy on Fifth Avenue. They drive back to New York City early most Mondays and return here Friday to what they refer to as “the country.”
Really? The country? Isn’t that kind of a put-down?
OK, I’ll let them have that, but what still gets me after all these years is their complete lack of interest in anything that’s not New York. Yep, the famous “New Yorker” cartoon from 1976 that shows essentially nothing west of the Hudson River still nails it.
I have actually had arguments with summer neighbors who insist that Colorado is part of the Midwest. By the way, not one of them has ever set foot in Colorado, except for Denver International Airport, which doesn’t count.
I love telling my Denver people about the time I was explaining something about Denver to one of my summer neighbors and I mentioned the South Platte River, which flows — er, trickles — through the city.
“Oh, is that your waterfront?” my New York neighbor inquired.
This invariably sends Denver people into spasms of laughter. Of course New Yorkers think every city has a waterfront. Of course New Yorkers think every river is like the Hudson.
But that’s part of the New York thing. These summer neighbors are distinctively New Yorkers, and they have opinions.
I have learned not to try to convince a New Yorker that bagels in Denver are just as good as New York’s. And I’ve learned a real bagel is boiled, not steamed. Never steamed.
Don’t try to convince a New Yorker that anything is better anywhere else. OK. Guess that’s further evidence that I’ve become a part-time New Yorker. (By the way: The Adirondacks, except for the High Peaks region, are not mountains. They are foothills.)
My summer home in the Adirondacks has taught me that its mosquitoes bite through gardening gloves, socks and jeans. You don’t use insect spray on skin. You spray it everywhere.
Here I experienced my first (so far only) hurricane, heard my first loon and saw my first firefly. I discovered those little teeny pinecones are from hemlocks. Hemlocks! I learned not to try to make my curly hair straight — waste of time.
The truth is, I like thinking of myself as a part-time New Yorker. A country New Yorker, that is. I love downtown Glens Falls and Hudson Falls and Corinth and Troy and Schenectady and Rochester and Saratoga Springs. Even Utica, which I see not as a failing city but as a place of great potential.
And it’s so green here. And the soil is so rich. And, except for the damned deer, it really is a landscape gardener’s paradise. You don’t even need to water your lawn here.
And it rains a lot. I’ve learned to avoid the intersection of New York state routes 9 and 149 on rainy days because of the traffic from tourists heading to the outlet stores.
Same for Exit 19 off of the Northway. Avoid it on sunny days in summer, because the number of fun seekers headed to the Great Escape causes cars to back up onto the Northway.
And on and on. ... I’ve learned so much about New Yorkers, but more about this little spot in the Adirondacks they call the country. So be it.
