COMMENTARY: Rep. Stefanik sees her enemies all around her

Stefanik writes that national Democrats are coming after her with “everything they’ve got.”

She describes an invasion of “trial lawyers, radical environmentalists, big labor, the abortion industry, open-borders advocates and liberal billionaires.”

Thank goodness, the “boogie man” belongs to the Green Party.

Considering all those people descending on our region, I’m guessing this will be good for the hotel business.

Stefanik says the Democrats want to “silence you, me and all Americans who dare stand up to their attacks and expose their lies.”

What’s remarkable is that it was Rep. Stefanik who refused to make a pledge not to lie in either of her past two campaigns, although her opponent did.

There are 11,724 registered Democrats in Warren County.

There are another 9,549 registered Democrats in Washington County.

From Rep. Stefanik’s letter, there is only one conclusion you can draw. There are more than 20,000 individuals — friends and neighbors in our communities — whom she believes are her enemies.

That’s a lot of hate for any one person.