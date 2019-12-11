COMMENTARY: Rep. Stefanik continues to put party before country

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is clear there are two different sets of facts being presented to the American public when it comes to impeachment.

Truth is on trial and I fear the public will be a hung jury.

I was struck by a comment from one reader on our website Tuesday:

“We are way past educating voters. Everyone is dug in deep. Unfortunately, today’s politics is just white noise. No branch of government is actually functioning, except the judicial branch, and that’s even under attack. Politics has turned into a sport where you cheer on your team. Pretty sad. I think a purge of all elected officials is necessary. Voters however, aren’t smart enough to realize that.”

Previously in our history, we could look to our leaders to take the initiative and do the right thing to uphold the rule of law and ensure our democracy goes forward.

Unfortunately, our own congresswoman has not done that.

In an interview with the Watertown Daily Times last week, Rep. Stefanik confirmed she remains unconvinced that President Trump did anything wrong. She actually said the same thing back in September before any evidence had been presented.